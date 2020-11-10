Acuant Launches Acuant®GO No Code IDV and KYC Solutions for Agile Digital Transformation

Acuant®GO Provides the Fastest Go-To-Market Option with Proven, Secure Technology

/EIN News/ -- LOS ANGELES, Nov. 10, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Acuant, a leading global provider of identity verification solutions, today announced the launch of Acuant®GO, a suite of no code solutions. Acuant®GO delivers the power of the Acuant’s Trusted Identity Platform at lightning speed. It is the fastest way to go-to-market and deploy mobile and web identity verification and KYC/AML that meet regulatory, business and customer needs.



This release comes at a time when businesses in many industries must adapt to rapidly increasing demand for remote transactions. Acuant®GO allows businesses of all sizes to upgrade their existing workflows or start from scratch without the need for significant technical resources and a lengthy integration process. Identity Verification and KYC Compliance products can be market-ready in as little as a few hours without any coding or IT expertise and are built to scale and handle unknown or unexpected volumes.

Acuant®GO takes the burden off the business to be the expert. Ready to GO packages ensure businesses meet their requirements and needs by answering the most important questions: whether the person on the other end of the transaction is a real person, if they are who they claim to be, if they are someone that you can do business with and if they are someone you should do business with. Solutions can be chosen and tailored by use case and risk level, customized with expert guidance and even access Acuant’s patented eDNA™ digital identity engine for the ultimate fraud prevention.

“Acuant®GO has been in the works for some time, but it has become the go-to solution for this time we are in, we always knew where we were headed, this just accelerated the need for our goal- providing agility and speed without compromise when it comes to identity proofing, especially for remote transactions,” said Yossi Zekri, President and CEO of Acuant. “We want to empower businesses of all sizes in all industries to fight fraud with leading technology, technology that can be implemented in a few hours, not months.”

There are no sacrifices with Acuant®GO, maintain company branding with easy and unlimited form building, keep up with changing global regulations and obtain fully automated, AI-powered solutions to provide optimal customer experiences.

Acuant®GO is designed to give customers the freedom to transact whenever and wherever they wish while protecting their data and privacy. In fact, solutions are GDPR and CCPA compliant out of the box. To learn more, attend the Acuant Webinar November 12th by registering here.

About Acuant

Acuant’s Trusted Identity Platform powers trust for all industries with automated identity verification, regulatory compliance (AML/KYC) and digital identity solutions. Omnichannel deployment offers seamless customer experiences to fight fraud and establish trust from any location in seconds. Patented technology is powered by AI and human assisted machine learning to deliver unparalleled results and operational efficiency. Acuant gives you real time, actionable insights to detect suspicious behavior while expediting trusted identities.

With leading partners in every major industry and completing more than 1 Billion transactions in over 200 countries and territories, Acuant is the leader in global coverage. To learn more please visit http://www.acuant.com

