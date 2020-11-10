Medical Equipment Maintenance Market is Growing CAGR of 10.45% (USD 70.87 billion) by 2027 | Biggest Innovation to Boost Global Growth, Challenge, Recent Initiatives and Business Opportunities | Major Player includes Stryker, Boston Scientific,…
Global Medical Equipment Maintenance Market document is composed of myriad of factors that have an influence on the market and include industry insight and critical success factors (CSFs), market segmentation and value chain analysis, industry dynamics, market drivers, market restraints, key opportunities, technology and application outlook, country-level and regional analysis, competitive landscape, company market share analysis & key company profiles.
The Medical Equipment Maintenance Market document studies various parameters throughout the report which analyses the market status in detail. Market segmentation gives clear idea about the product consumption based on several factors that includes but are not limited to type, application, deployment model, end user and geographical region.
Medical equipment maintenance market is expected to gain market growth in the forecast period of 2020 to 2027. Data Bridge Market Research analyses the market to account to USD 70.87 billion by 2027 growing at a CAGR of 10.45% in the above-mentioned forecast period. The growing focus on preventive medical equipment maintenance will help in driving the growth of the medical equipment maintenance market.
Segments covered : Device Type (Imaging Equipment, Electromedical Equipment, Endoscopic Devices, Surgical Instruments, and Other Medical Equipment), Service Type (Preventive Maintenance, Corrective Maintenance, Operational Maintenance), Service Provider (Original Equipment Manufacturers, Independent Service Organizations, and In-House Maintenance), End User (Public Organizations, and Private Organizations), and Region.
The List of Companies - Medical Equipment Maintenance Market
- Stryker
- Boston Scientific
- Medtronic
- Edward Lifesciences
- Johnson & Johnson
- Abbott Laboratories
- Terumo Corporation
- B. Braun Melsungen Ag
- Aramark Services, Inc.
- Althea
Rising preference on purchase of refurbished medical equipment’s, increasing investment of the companies in building healthcare infrastructure, technological advancement and rising public-private partnership will likely accelerate the growth of the medical equipment maintenance market in the forecast period of 2020-2027. On the other hand, growing strategies incorporated by various companies and untapped potential among emerging countries will further boost various opportunities that will lead to the growth of the medical equipment maintenance market in the above mentioned forecast period.
High initial cost with significant maintenance expenditure along with lack of skilled professional will likely hamper the growth of the medical equipment maintenance market in the above mentioned forecast period.
The key strategies incorporated by various companies and untapped potential in emerging countries is providing opportunities for the medical equipment maintenance market.
This medical equipment maintenance market report provides details of new recent developments, trade regulations, import export analysis, production analysis, value chain optimization, market share, impact of domestic and localised market players, analyses opportunities in terms of emerging revenue pockets, changes in market regulations, strategic market growth analysis, market size, category market growths, application niches and dominance, product approvals, product launches, geographical expansions, technological innovations in the market. To gain more info on medical equipment maintenance market contact Data Bridge Market Research for an Analyst Brief, our team will help you take an informed market decision to achieve market growth.
Market Analysis
Besides target market information, DBMR also provides information about your competitor, your customers, products etc. A few techniques we use are:
- Customer analysis
- Competitor analysis
- Risk analysis
- Product research
- Advertising research
- E-mail survey and many more…
Market size available for years: 2019–2027
- Base year considered: 2019
- Forecast period: 2020–2027
- Forecast units: Billion (USD)
Geographies covered: North America, Europe, Asia, and Rest of the World
- No. of Medical Equipment Maintenance Market Report Pages: 350
- No of Tables: 220
- No of Figures: 60
Key Pointers Covered in the Medical Equipment Maintenance Market Trends and Forecast to 2027:
- Market Size
- Market New Sales Volumes
- Market Replacement Sales Volumes
- Market Installed Base
- Market By Brands
- Market Procedure Volumes
- Market Product Price Analysis
- Market Healthcare Outcomes
- Market Cost of Care Analysis
- Market Regulatory Framework and Changes
- Market Prices and Reimbursement Analysis
- Market Shares in Different Regions
- Recent Developments for Market Competitors
- Market Upcoming Applications
- Market Innovators Study
Global Medical Equipment Maintenance Market Scope and Market Size:
Medical Equipment Maintenance Market is segmented on the basis of device type, service type, service provider and end user. The growth amongst these segments will help you analyse meagre growth segments in the industries, and provide the users with valuable market overview and market insights to help them in making strategic decisions for identification of core market applications.
Based on device type, the medical equipment maintenance market is segmented into imaging equipment, endoscopic device, surgical instrument, electro-medical equipment, dental equipment, life support devices. The imaging equipment is further sub-segmented into advanced imaging modalities and primary imaging modalities. The advanced imaging modalities are further classified into CT, MRI and other advanced medical imaging modalities. The primary imaging modalities are further classified into digital X-ray, ultrasound and other primary medical imaging modalities.
On the basis of service type, the medical equipment maintenance market is segmented into preventive maintenance, corrective maintenance and operational maintenance.
Based on service provider, the medical equipment maintenance market is segmented into original equipment manufacturers, independent service organizations and in-house maintenance. The original equipment manufacturer is further classified into multi-vendor OEM’s and single-vendor OEM’s.
Medical equipment maintenance market has also been segmented based on the end user into public organizations and private organizations.
Recent Developments:
In 2018, Koninklijke Philips N.V. (Netherlands) signed a partnership agreement with Kliniken der Stadt Köln (Germany) to provide continuous modernization and maintenance of imaging systems.
In 2018, Koninklijke Philips N.V. (Netherlands) signed a partnership agreement with Städtische Klinikum München (Germany) to provide medical imaging solutions which include healthcare consultancy services.
In 2016, Biomedical Srl signed an agreement with ASST Orobica (Spain) for provision of integrated services for the management and maintenance of healthcare devices and equipment.
The report sheds light on various aspects and answers pertinent questions on the market. Some of the important ones are:
1. What can be the best investment choices for venturing into new product and service lines?
2. What value propositions should businesses aim at while making new research and development funding?
3. Which regulations will be most helpful for stakeholders to boost their supply chain network?
4. Which regions might see the demand maturing in certain segments in near future?
5. What are the some of the best cost optimization strategies with vendors that some well-entrenched players have gained success with?
6. Which are the key perspectives that the C-suite are leveraging to move businesses to new growth trajectory?
7. Which government regulations might challenge the status of key regional markets?
8. How will the emerging political and economic scenario affect opportunities in key growth areas?
9. What are some of the value-grab opportunities in various segments?
10. What will be the barrier to entry for new players in the market?
Table of Contents: Medical Equipment Maintenance Market
1 Introduction (Page No. - 20)
1.1 Objectives of the Study
1.2 Market Definition
1.3 Market Scope
1.4 Currency
1.5 Limitations
1.6 Stakeholders
2 Research Methodology (Page No. - 23)
2.1 Market Size Estimation
2.2 Market Breakdown and Data Triangulation
2.3 Assumptions for the Study
3 Executive Summary (Page No. - 31)
4 Premium Insights (Page No. - 35)
4.1 Medical Equipment Management Market Overview
4.2 Global Market, By Device Type & Region (2018)
4.3 Imaging Equipment Maintenance Market, By Modality, 2018 vs 2023 (USD Billion)
4.4 Global Market, By Service Type, 2018 vs 2023 (USD Billion)
4.5 Global Market, By Service Provider, 2018 vs 2023 (USD Billion)
4.6 Global Market: Geographical Snapshot
5 Market Overview (Page No. - 39)
5.1 Introduction
5.2 Market Dynamics
5.2.1 Drivers
5.2.2 Restraints
5.2.3 Opportunities
5.2.4 Challenges
5.2.5 Trends
6 Regulatory Standards (Page No. - 47)
6.1 Introduction
6.1.1 ISO Standards
7 Medical Equipment Maintenance Market, By Device Type (Page No. - 48)
7.1 Introduction
7.2 Imaging Equipment
7.2.1 Advanced Imaging Modalities
7.2.2 Primary Imaging Modalities
7.3 Electromedical Equipment
7.4 Endoscopic Devices
7.5 Surgical Instruments
7.6 Other Medical Equipment
8 Medical Equipment Maintenance Market, By Service Type (Page No. - 73)
8.1 Introduction
8.2 Preventive Maintenance
8.3 Corrective Maintenance
8.4 Operational Maintenance
9 Medical Equipment Maintenance Market, By Service Provider (Page No. - 81)
9.1 Introduction
9.2 Original Equipment Manufacturers
9.2.1 Multi-Vendor OEMs
9.2.2 Single-Vendor OEMs
9.3 Independent Service Organizations
9.4 In-House Maintenance
10 Medical Equipment Maintenance Market, By End User (Page No. - 93)
10.1 Introduction
10.2 Public Organizations
10.3 Private Organizations
11 Medical Equipment Maintenance Market, By Region (Page No. - 99)
11.1 Introduction
11.2 North America
11.2.1 US
11.2.2 Canada
11.3 Europe
11.3.1 Germany
11.3.2 France
11.3.3 UK
11.3.4 Italy
11.3.5 Spain
11.3.6 RoE
11.4 Asia
11.4.1 Japan
11.4.2 China
11.4.3 India
11.4.4 RoA
11.5 RoW
12 Competitive Landscape (Page No. - 156)
12.1 Overview
12.2 Market Ranking Analysis
12.3 Competitive Situation and Trends
13 Company Profiles (Page No. - 161)
(Introduction, Products & Services, Strategy, & Analyst Insights, Developments, DBMR View)
13.1 GE Healthcare (A General Electric Company)
13.2 Siemens Healthineers (A Division of Siemens AG)
13.3 Koninklijke Philips N.V.
13.4 Canon Inc.
13.5 FUJIFILM Holdings Corporation
13.6 Aramark Services, Inc.
13.7 Althea (Previously Pantheon Healthcare Group, A Part of Permira Group)
13.8 Drägerwerk AG & Co. KGaA
13.9 Agfa-Gevaert Group
13.10 B. Braun Melsungen AG
13.11 Carestream Health, Inc. (Subsidiary of Onex Corporation)
13.12 Olympus Corporation
13.13 Bc Technical, Inc. (Part of Alpha Source Group)
13.14 Hitachi Medical Corporation (Hitachi, Ltd.)
13.15 Karl Storz GmbH & Co. Kg
14 Appendix (Page No. - 196)
14.1 Discussion Guide
14.2 Knowledge Store: DataBridgeMarketResearch’s Subscription Portal
14.3 Available Customizations
14.4 Related Reports
14.5 Author Details
Thanks for reading this article; you can also get individual chapter wise section or region wise report version like North America, Europe or Asia.
