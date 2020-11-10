The Aerospace Industry And COVID-19: Adverse Impacts, Major Players Strategies

Aerospace Market - Opportunities And Strategies - Global Forecast To 2023

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, November 10, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Companies in the aerospace industry are increasingly investing in new designs to promote social distancing, in the wake of COVID-19. To allow passengers to travel safely, companies in the market are launching new products which allow passengers to maintain adequate social distancing, while keeping the fares low. For instance, North Carolina-based HAECO Cabin Solutions unveiled a new line of products in April 2020. These products aim to make it easier to carry cargo and passengers at the same time. The company has launched flexible cargo stowage which would allow airlines to suitably separate booked passengers on board, while also making use of the unsold seats for transportation of cargo. This would enable replacing the loss of an unsold passenger ticket, helping to keep the rest of the fares down.

The global aerospace market share is expected to decline from $342.4 billion in 2019 to $332.3 billion in 2020 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of -3%. The decline is mainly due to economic slowdown across countries owing to the COVID-19 outbreak and the measures to contain it. The global aerospace market size is then expected to recover and grow at a CAGR of 5% from 2021 and reach $378.5 billion in 2023.

The airliner or the commercial aircrafts industry has been highly affected by the global pandemic, with numerous contributing factors. The pandemic has resulted in a decline in the number of air travelers, affecting passenger air traffic. Many airline service providers filed for bankruptcy owing to cash-flow liquidity challenges due to the pandemic. On 4 August 2020, Virgin Atlantic, a British airline which also includes Virgin Atlantic Cargo services, filed for protection under chapter 15 of the US bankruptcy code. Demand for new commercial aircrafts has also suffered due to the reduced commercial passenger and freight traffic. For instance, in June 2020, Boeing reported nine aircraft orders against 18 cancellations due to the pandemic.

Aircraft maintenance and repair demands have been low since the pandemic. This setback has also been caused due to the standstill of all kinds of cargos during the quarantine period, as there is a possibility that the transportation of such cargos through air could be carrying the virus from one port to another. All such goods that were previously carried conveniently on an aircraft have to follow a set standard of rules and procedure, which has limited the demand for such cargos. Further, aircrafts equipment manufacturers depend on supply of raw materials and parts from different countries across the globe. As many governments restricted travelling across countries, airports had to shut down and cease all activities. The outbreak is expected to continue to have a negative impact on businesses throughout 2020 and into 2021.

