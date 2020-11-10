Operating Room Equipment Market Trend: Using Hybrid Operating Rooms To Enhance Patient Safety

Operating Room Equipment Global Market Report 2020-30: Covid 19 Implications And Growth

The Business Research Company's Global Operating Room Equipment Market Report 2020-30: Covid 19 Implications And Growth

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, November 10, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The hybrid operating room is a new trend being observed in the global operating room management market. A hybrid operating room is an alternative to conventional operating room equipped with advanced medical imaging systems and devices which support high quality interventional imaging and minimally invasive surgeries. It has complex environment in which numerous surgeons, nurses, anesthesiologists, and technicians work together. Hybrid operating rooms in healthcare facilities have increased globally. Since they offer a sterile operating room environment, surgeons can perform surgeries with ease. The ability of these operating rooms to reduce the total healthcare expenditure, enhance patient safety, and minimize the time taken to perform surgeries will lead to its increased popularity in the fields of neurosurgery, cardiology, and orthopedics.

The global operating room equipment market size is expected to grow from $7.9 billion in 2019 to $10.8 billion in 2020 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 35.8%. The growth is mainly due to the COVID-19 outbreak and the surge in demand for hospitals supplies including personal protective equipment, surgical supplies, sterilization equipment, disinfectants and hospital beds, among others. With the increasing number of cases, hospitals are flooded with COVID-19 positive patients. In order to meet demand and address the supply shortage concerns, most hospitals have also suspended the non-urgent medical procedures. The global operating room equipment market size is then expected to grow at a CAGR of 3.8% from 2021 and reach $11.7 billion in 2023.

The operating room (OR) equipment market is also driven globally by the increase in ambulatory surgical centers (ASCs) across the world. All ASCs require an operating room (OR) to undertake the surgeries; therefore, the growing number of ASCs all over the world is a key factor facilitating growth of the market for OR equipment.

The operating room equipment market consists of sales of operating room equipment and related services. Operating room equipment is used during surgery and includes surgical beds, operating tables, operating table accessories, operating room lights, operating room integration systems and equipment management systems.

The global operating room management market is segmented by type into anesthesia devices, endoscopes, operating room lights, operating tables, electrosurgical devices, surgical imaging devices, and patient monitors. By end users, the market is segmented into hospitals, outpatient facilities, and ambulatory surgery centers.

Major players in the global operating room equipment market are Steris Plc, Stryker Corporation, Getinge AB, Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc., Mizuho OSI, Inc, Koninklijke Philips N.V., KARL STORZ GmbH & Co. KG, General Electric Company, Dragerwerk AG & Co. KGaA, Medtronic, plc, MAQUET Holding, Dr. Mach, Toshiba, NDS Surgical Imaging, Herbert Waldmann, Surgiris, ALVO Medical, NUVO Surgical, Herbert Waldmann, Amico, and Smiths Medical.

