Alexander Mendeluk Combines Business and Healing to Help People Overcome their Pain and Reach their Goals

Alexander Mendeluk is a transformational healer, entrepreneur, and public speaker, specializing in LightForce Healing™ and purpose-driven business consulting. His work has been featured in Entrepreneur Mag, Success, Mashable & on ABC's Shark Tank. Alexander helps facilitate the healing of suppressed trauma, pain, and disease within the body, then aligns individuals with their purpose so they can create conscious business and creative solutions for the new earth paradigm.

When a person finds they're out of sync, everything can feel like a struggle. Personal fulfillment, achievement, and happiness come from being properly aligned through your personal life, professional life, and spiritual life. Too often, each gets treated individually or is completely ignored, leaving people to feel unsatisfied. That's where Alexander comes in. He assists his clients in breaking through the disabling trauma and pain that holds them back, so they can finally move forward and reach their goals in business and life.

The suppressed emotions and toxins in our body, whether physical or emotional can push people out of alignment without them realizing. By helping them recognize this and then working through their issues, they’re able to find creative solutions that open them up to new possibilities.

Alexander’s work helps his clients better manifest their business or creative endeavors once they’ve overcome their barriers. “We offer personal transformation and healing experiences for conscious entrepreneurs and creators who are looking to release their pain and suffering and create from a place of clarity, purpose, and truth,” Alexander says.

This transformational healer has lived a varied life, with each transition leading him to the next. First, he found himself in the film Twilight which led him toward acting, but before long, he was on ABC’s Shark Tank with a new company he’d built called SpiritHoods. This unique apparel line donates a percentage of earnings to different endangered animal non-profits groups. He’s since sold the company and moved on to working in transformative healing, something he’s felt called to do, his new company is called The LightForce Center™.

Today, he specializes in LightForce Healing™, he and his wife’s new healing modality that is having impressive results. His students are reporting full healings from a variety of ailments like breast, thyroid, and kidney tumors to chronic anxiety, depression, and stress.

“99% of people are suffering to any given degree, and as a result so do their businesses. That's not acceptable to us. That's NOT what normal is. Normal is to live happy, healthy, and prosperous for the right reasons and the only way to do that is by creating harmony within yourself. Not duality. Harmony. So we help people harmonize their mind, body, and Spirit and then we help them align with their purpose, their truth, and create new business solutions, ideas, strategies, and growth from that place. What the world needs now are conscious solutions. We can’t create conscious solutions from an unconscious state, so the first thing we must do is raise our own consciousness, everything else will become clear after that” Alexander says.





Alexander and his wife Shayoon offer a free morning ritual routine that offers you a glimpse into the work they do and allows you to decrease stress, anxiety, pain, and fear and increase your productivity.

