Free COVID-19 Workplace Screening Tool

Couch & Associates launch a free COVID-19 employee screening tool to help organizations reopen and maintain a safe work environment

/EIN News/ -- TORONTO, Nov. 10, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The tool's primary purpose is to enable employee self-screening and report the results to the designated administrator. No trial, no hidden costs, it's free to set up and run employee screening for as long as required.



The free package consists of a branded screening site, standardized questions in line with health officials' latest guidance, and an integration with Google Sheets, a CRM or HR system, for reporting purposes. Organizations can also include multiple locations and custom employee identifiers.

Businesses in regions that have implemented bylaws requiring employee screening will be able to meet those requirements with the free tool.



Couch & Associates' Managing Partner Mike Couch says, "With everything going on, we thought about how to provide a valuable solution that will have a positive impact. To really achieve this, the core product needed to be free so that any organization could adopt it."



Impressive features are available as paid add-ons, such as custom database integrations and QR code authentication, targeted towards large organizations with multiple locations.



Built to scale, organizations are already adopting the tool, with thousands of people using it to screen each day. High user adoption rates have resulted from the ease of use and quick screening process.



"We wanted a solution that met government regulations, was easy to use and had a good reporting system. This tool does all of that and does it for free." Janet Candido, Principal at Candido Consulting.



Following the outbreak of COVID-19, Couch & Associates applied their expertise and ingenuity towards to developing urgent, impactful solutions. Their patient management system enabled Women's College Hospital to achieve among the highest testing rates across Canadian COVID-19 assessment centers. After that success, Women’s College Hospital then became early adopters of the workplace screening tool.

Employee Screening Tool

Couch & Associates design and deliver innovative solutions to the most complex digital challenges for the world's biggest brands. The Couch & Associates model combines strategic advisory services, marketing technology expertise and software development capabilities to help clients improve performance through unique approaches tailored to their environments.

Media contact:

James Ellis

Marketing Coordinator

Couch & Associates

jellis@couch-associates.com

1 877 837 9477

https://couch.associates/