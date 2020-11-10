Epazz DeskFlex Desk Scheduling Software will release Vaccine Management Solution as part of COVID Compliance Features

Epazz Inc. (Epazz.com) DeskFlex (OTC: EPAZ) (DeskFlex.com), a leading provider of mission-critical cloud-computing software solutions, announced today that DeskFlex's vaccine management solution will help organizations plan and develop COVID-19 vaccination programs among its team members when it is released.

Pharmaceutical companies are working double-time to create a vaccine against the Novel 2019 Coronavirus. One of the leading pharmaceutical companies, Pfizer, developed a vaccine with a promising result of 90% effectivity according to the company's clinical results. Over 43,538 volunteers participated and received two injections within 21 days apart. The company claimed that among the 94 evaluable COVID-19 cases, results revealed that more than 90% effectively prevented the Coronavirus infection. This result exceeded the Food and Drug Administration set a 50% minimum effectiveness bar. This promising result will pave the way for mass vaccinations if FDA approves the final stage of testing.

DeskFlex vaccine management software will facilitate the tracking and management of employees' immunization against the Coronavirus. It allows employees to indicate their vaccination history through the health record management service. With the development of approved COVID-19 vaccines on the way, company administrators can monitor which team member has completed their vaccinations and which employees need a reminder to schedule and receive the COVID-19 vaccine through DeskFlex vaccine management solution.

The Center for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) and other collaborative health agencies initiated the Immunization Integration Program (IIP) four years ago. After clinicians found it challenging to keep track and improve adult vaccinations, the program started. The program's goal was to help automate immunization-related tasks with an electronic health record and clinic software systems. Thus, with the digitalization of immunization records and schedules, the program aimed to increase vaccination rates within the adult population and secure these immunization records in cloud-based storage.

DeskFlex desk and room scheduling software solutions pride itself on providing organizations with a comprehensive set of COVID-compliant software features. The launching of DeskFlex's vaccine management software will further reinforce the workplace's health and safety measures.

According to Shaun Passley, Ph.D., Chairman, and CEO of Epazz, Inc.,

"We are optimistic that adding the vaccine management software feature will further secure the workplace and schools from COVID-19 infections. When administrators identify those who haven't had the vaccine, they can make the appropriate decision to protect the majority."

Media Contact: For More Information, Please Contact Investor Relations investors@epazz.net (312) 955-8161 www.Epazz.com

About DeskFlex: DeskFlex (DeskFlex.com) is a desk booking solution (Deskflex.com/DeskBooking) and room reservation software useful in booking conference rooms, meeting rooms, workspaces, desks, car parking spaces, and office equipment. DeskFlex meeting room scheduling system helps office managers accommodate remote workers' time in the office, reducing rent and facility costs. DeskFlex lets employees reserve desks in advance or claim desks right away. It adjusts the telephone switch (PBX), so calls ring at the "desk du jour." DeskFlex includes check-in, point-and-click floor maps, a web browser, a local kiosk, Outlook integration, and conference room scheduling.

About Epazz, Inc.: Epazz, Inc. (Epazz.com), is a leading cloud-based software company that specializes in providing customized cloud applications to the corporate world, higher-education institutions, and the public sector. Epazz BoxesOS™ v3.0 is a complete web-based software package for small- to mid-size businesses, Fortune 500 enterprises, government agencies, and higher education institutions. BoxesOS provides many of the web-based applications organizations would otherwise need to purchase separately. Epazz's other products are K9Sky.com kennel software (K9Sky.com) and the Provitrac applicant tracking system (Provitrac.com).

