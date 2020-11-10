Will Campbell and Dan Faulkner Discuss 'The Future is Now' with Fotis Georgiadis
Will Campbell, CEO and Chairman at Quantasy + Associates (Q+A). Dan Faulkner, CTO of Plannuh and co-author of “The Next CMO”
Starting with RSVPs or tickets to then being transported into virtual venues, networking and chatting in an immersive experience that mimics the feeling of being with people in one space”GREENWICH, CT, USA, November 10, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Fotis Georgiadis, owner of the blog by his namesake, is a branding and image consultant specialist with a robust background and is a visionary interviewer. With a knack for pulling out a well-rounded interview, not only covering cutting edge technologies and corporate directions but also bringing out the personal side of the interviewee.
— Will Campbell, CEO and Chairman at Quantasy + Associates (Q+A)
There is soo much cutting edge developments that they can get lost in the 'mix'. Fotis Georgiadis helps companies build their image/brand recognition. Below are excerpts from two recent interviews by Fotis Georgiadis. Reach out to him at the below contact options to see how he can help you get your company's brand and image built up as the global economies #reopen, beating your competitors.
-
Will Campbell, CEO and Chairman at Quantasy + Associates (Q+A)
Can you tell us about the “Bleeding edge” technological breakthroughs that you are working on? How do you think that will help people?
We are currently working on a new project, called Q3. It is about creating social experiences virtually. As of right now, platforms that provide live streaming services are just live streams — there is really no interactive experience or customization factor. Q3 is reimagining the way people engage digitally. Starting with RSVPs or tickets to then being transported into virtual venues, networking and chatting in an immersive experience that mimics the feeling of being with people in one space. This type of technology is really applicable for all types of industries whether it’s sporting, entertainment, e-commerce and more. Plus it has room for future opportunities, like virtual currencies.
How do you think this might change the world?
Due to the fact that Q3 is so customizable, there are so many different experiences available. It’s really about reimagining social events as a whole and utilizing global markets. Prior to COVID-19, there was an increasing demand for live experiences and digital experiences to go along with it. When live events abruptly stopped, the need for digital experience increased even further. In general, our technology will transform regional events to become global markets, allowing people to experience events in real-time, which is more unique than our current state. Would you rather experience something in real-time or read an article about it the next day? I would imagine most people would want to experience in real-time, and this is allowing for that possibility.
Keeping “Black Mirror” in mind, can you see any potential drawbacks about this technology that people should think more deeply about?
People have always feared technology as it continues to progress, but when new risks arise they can be smartly managed, and that is what we have consistently done. Our technology is not meant to replace any live experiences, but rather offer a reimagined alternative for those who cannot physically attend, making room for a global audience.
The complete interview is available here.
-
Dan Faulkner, CTO of Plannuh and co-author of “The Next CMO”
Can you tell us about the cutting edge technological breakthroughs that you are working on? How do you think that will help people?
One recent breakthrough is that we’re now able to consistently show our customers how their plans and investment strategies differ from cohorts of other marketers, with statistical significance. Imagine being able to get a data-driven understanding of how your strategy differs from other companies like you and whether those differences are material or not. This gives you a firm footing from which to make decisions, such as whether you missed something other companies are doing or simply affirming that you’re doing the right things. One example is that we proved one of our customers is significantly over-investing in physical events and under-investing in digital advertising compared to companies like them. Without our insights, marketers have had to work on hunches, gut feelings, and small-data personal experiences to make their decisions. In such a data-driven environment, that’s not going to cut it for much longer.
How do you think this might change the world?
We can turn marketing from a black-box that lacks quantitative proof into a measurable, scientific process. That can provide huge economic and personal growth for the function of marketing, worldwide.
Keeping “Black Mirror” in mind can you see any potential drawbacks about this technology that people should think more deeply about?
Really very little — we’re automating and enhancing an expensive, manual, error-prone business process, and helping marketers fo their jobs more successfully. By successful, I mean using their capital more efficiently, being more agile, getting better results, and being able to prove the ROI of their efforts.
Read the full interview here.
You can reach out to Fotis Georgiadis at the below-listed website, email and social media links to discuss how he can help your brand and image.
About Fotis Georgiadis
Fotis Georgiadis is the founder of DigitalDayLab. Fotis Georgiadis is a serial entrepreneur with offices in both Malibu and New York City. He has expertise in marketing, branding and mergers & acquisitions. Fotis Georgiadis is also an accomplished VC who has successfully concluded five exits. Fotis Georgiadis is also a contributor to Authority Magazine, Thrive Global & several others.
Contact and information on how to follow Fotis Georgiadis' latest interviews:
Website: http://www.fotisgeorgiadis.com
Email: fg@fotisgeorgiadis.com
LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/in/fotis-georgiadis-994833103/
Twitter: https://twitter.com/FotisGeorgiadi3 @FotisGeorgiadi3
Fotis Georgiadis
fotisgeorgiadis.com
+1 203-983-1234
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Twitter
LinkedIn