Digital Locations to Develop 5G Small Cell Sites for the 5G Revolution

The Company will focus on partnering or co-developing a portfolio of 5G small cell sites to help meet the expected demand for as many as 1 million new 5G antennas in the U.S.

SANTA BARBARA, Calif., Nov. 10, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Digital Locations, Inc. ( DLOC ), a developer of cell tower sites for the 5G revolution, today announced that it will focus on partnering or co-developing a portfolio of 5G small cell sites to help meet the expected demand for as many as 1 million new 5G antennas in the U.S.



“True 5G is not possible without small cells,” said Bill Beifuss, President of Digital Locations. “The fundamental laws of physics dictate that the higher the frequency, the shorter the distance a signal can travel. As a result, the super high speeds that 5G dreams are made of are only possible with a massive deployment of new small cell sites.”

Mr. Beifuss continued, “It is estimated that more than 1 million new 5G small cell towers must be added in the U.S alone. By comparison, there are only about 350,000 large cell towers (macro-towers) in the country today. While these macro-towers can provide backhaul connection to 5G networks, they are not close enough to the user to actually deliver high speed 5G.”

To minimize upfront capital costs, Digital Locations plans to enter into lease option agreements with building/property owners. Once an adequate number of sites have been secured in a particular area (perhaps 20-25 locations in a square mile area), the Company will enter into rental agreements with one or more wireless operators desiring to extend 5G coverage in the area, such as Verizon, AT&T or T-Mobile Sprint.

About Digital Locations, Inc.

Digital Locations, Inc., is a developer of cell tower sites for the 5G revolution. 5G wireless networks are expected to be 100 times faster than current 4G LTE networks. This will enable global scale killer applications such as self-driving cars, the Internet of things (IOT), mobile streaming of 4K videos, real-time hologram-based collaboration, and lag-free high definition gaming. To realize this vision, many new 5G antennas are needed because high frequency 5G signals cannot travel farther than 100 meters. It is estimated that more than 1 million new 5G cell towers must be added in the United States alone. To rapidly enter the market, Digital Locations plans to partner or co-develop a portfolio of cell tower sites to help meet the demands of 5G networks. Our goal is to become a “landlord” of tomorrow’s wireless communications assets.

To learn more about Digital Locations please visit www.digitallocations.com

Safe Harbor Statement

Matters discussed in this press release contain forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. When used in this press release, the words "anticipate," "believe," "estimate," "may," "intend," "expect" and similar expressions identify such forward-looking statements. Actual results, performance or achievements could differ materially from those contemplated, expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements contained herein, and while expected, there is no guarantee that we will attain the aforementioned anticipated developmental milestones. These forward-looking statements are based largely on the expectations of the Company and are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties. These include, but are not limited to, risks and uncertainties associated with: the impact of economic, competitive and other factors affecting the Company and its operations, markets, product, and distributor performance, the impact on the national and local economies resulting from terrorist actions, and U.S. actions subsequently; and other factors detailed in reports filed by the Company.