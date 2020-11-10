Fashion Designer Teresita Launches Her eCommerce Store

One of the industry’s leading fashion designers and image consultants has launched an eCommerce store.

HOUSTON, TEXAS, UNITED STATES, November 10, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- There’s an adage that says, “first impressions make lasting impressions,” and thanks to the launch of Fashion Designer Teresita Orillac’s eCommerce store, people across the globe now have access to designs that not only make a lasting impression but an unforgettable one.

“I’m very excited to announce the official launch of my eCommerce store,” said Orillac, who has been featured in Vogue, Ella, CNN, and more.

Orillac, originally from Panama, revealed that her newly launched eCommerce store features her existing collections the Quartz Collection and the Into The Jungle Collection (https://www.teresitaorillac.com/lookbook-quartz-2), and encouraged individuals to browse the collections today.

As for Orillac’s background and passion, she has set out on a journey to leave her footprints in the fashion industry. With internships with brands like Chanel, Carolina Herrera, and Silvia Tcherassi enhancing her knowledge and experience during her early years, Orillac found her calling in 2011 with the launch of her brand Teresita Orillac.

Born with an inclination towards the fashion industry, Orillac says she has nurtured her talents in retail and design from an early age by working after school and weekends in her mother’s party supplies and decorating business.

By the age of 16, Orillac set out on her first venture as a buyer and visual merchandiser of a pre-teen fashion boutique called MiniDivas. This experience ignited her curiosity and passion for design, leading her to pursue her formal education in Miami, studying fashion merchandising, and later in New York studying fashion styling and image consulting. Sealing off her formal education with a most coveted internship with Chanel and assisting Carolina Herrera for New York Fashion Week, Orillac returned to Panama to kick-start her dream as a fashion designer.

As for how customers rate Orillac’s eCommerce store, one customer identified as Olga Lewis of South Carolina said, “We received our package today and everything is beautiful.”

But Lewis isn’t the only one raving about Orillac’s eCommerce store. A second customer identified as Mackenzie Biehl of Tallahassee, said, “I just got my first order - I’m speechless. The quality of your clothes went way above any expectations. My dress is absolutely gorgeous and fits as if it was made for me. Thank you so much.”

About Teresita Orillac

Since her fashion debut as a designer in Fashion Week Panamá back in 2012, Teresita Orillac, a Panamanian designer, took her brand internationally-selling in prestigious stores in Panamá, in the renowned Department Store Selfridges London, New York, and Dubai. Her new brand Daughters is an inclusive brand designed by women for women of all generations. With the Mommy and Me concept in mind, the brand seeks to dress and accessorize children, teens, and women.

