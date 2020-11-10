Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
Learn about the antics of ‘Risky Business, a.k.a., Dawg’ and his life with the Hammond family in new narrative

R. J. Hammond announces publication of his debut book

/EIN News/ -- GRAND JUNCTION, Colo., Nov. 10, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- R. J. Hammond’s new narrative titled “Risky Business, a.k.a., Dawg” (published by Archway Publishing) tells stories from the life of a special dog named Risky Business, sharing the ups and downs of his time with the Hammond family.

 

Although he and his wife, Tonya Hammond, were not looking for another dog when they encountered Risky Business, they knew he was the right dog for them. Smart, fast, funny, and loyal, Risky, a rescue dog, was a mix between a greyhound, deerhound and border collie. He acted as a companion for the whole family but spent a lot of time in particular with R. J. Hammond, who was diabetic and often dealt with dizziness while on their walks. Risky gave his family lots of reasons to laugh, from playing tricks and hiding treats to accidentally breaking R. J. Hammond’s leg. Ultimately, the book shares how Risky enriched the lives of his family and will live in their hearts forever.

 

“There are dog lovers everywhere, they do lots of good for lots of people,” Hammond says, adding that he hopes readers will have as good a time reading the book as he did writing it.

 

“Risky Business, a.k.a., Dawg” is available for purchase online at: https://www.amazon.com/Risky-Business-k-Dawg/dp/1480893218.

 

“Risky Business, a.k.a., Dawg”

By R. J. Hammond

Softcover | 5.5 x 8.5 in | 82 pages | ISBN 9781480893214

E-Book | 82 pages | ISBN 9781480893221

Available at Amazon and Barnes & Noble

 

About the Author

R. J. Hammond grew up in eastern New Mexico and West Texas. He worked mainly in the oilfield and mining industry. In 1978, he moved to Grand Junction, Colorado, where he met his wife, Tonya. They have two children and one granddaughter and currently live in Denver. “Risky Business, a.k.a., Dawg” is Hammond’s first published book.

Simon & Schuster, a company with nearly ninety years of publishing experience, has teamed up with Author Solutions, LLC, the worldwide leader in self-publishing, to create Archway Publishing. With unique resources to support books of all kind, Archway Publishing offers a specialized approach to help every author reach his or her desired audience. For more information, visit www.archwaypublishing.com or call 844-669-3957.

