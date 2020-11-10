FW: Rutland Barracks / Aggravated Assault, Unlawful Restraint, Unlawful Mischief, Arrest on Warrant

STATE OF VERMONT DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY VERMONT STATE POLICE NEWS RELEASE

CASE#: 20B404376 RANK / TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Bryan Mazzola STATION: Rutland CONTACT#: (802) 773-9101

DATE/TIME: November 8, 2020 at approximately 2044 hours

INCIDENT LOCATION: Mendon, VT

VIOLATION: * Arrest on Warrant * First Degree Aggravated Domestic Assault * Unlawful Restraint * Unlawful Mischief

ACCUSED: Ethan Newton AGE: 29 CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Mendon, Vermont

Victim: (The Vermont State Police does not release the identity of victims of domestic abuse)

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:

On November 8, 2020, at approximately 2044 hours, Troopers from the Vermont State Police - Rutland Barracks were notified of a family fight in the town of Mendon, Vermont.

Through investigation, it was determined Newton caused pain and injury to a household or family member and destroyed property that was not his. Newton was subsequently taken into custody and transported to the State Police Barracks Rutland. Newton was issued court ordered conditions of release and lodged on $1,000 bail.

LODGED - LOCATION: Yes BAIL: $1000 MUG SHOT: Yes COURT ACTION: Yes COURT: Vermont Superior Court, Criminal Division COURT DATE/TIME: 11/09/2020 at 1230

*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.