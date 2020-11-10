Global eDiscovery Market 2020 Segmentation, Demand, Growth, Trend, Opportunity and Forecast to 2024

“eDiscovery - Market Demand, Growth, Opportunities, Manufacturers and Analysis of Top Key Players to 2024”

Amid the COVID-19 crisis, the global market for eDiscovery (Software and Services) estimated at US$11.5 Billion in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of US$20.5 Billion by 2024, growing at aCAGR of 8.5% over the period 2020-2024. Software, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record 7.3% CAGR and reach US$5 Billion by the end of the analysis period. After an early analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the Services segment is readjusted to a revised 9% CAGR for the next 4-year period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $3.1 Billion, While China is Forecast to Grow at 11.3% CAGR

The eDiscovery (Software and Services) market in the U.S. is estimated at US$3.1 Billion in the year 2020. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$4.2 Billion by the year 2024 trailing a CAGR of 11.2% over the analysis period 2020 to 2024. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 5.8% and 7.2% respectively over the 2020-2024 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 6.6% CAGR.We bring years of research experience to this 15th edition of our report. The 552-page report presents concise insights into how the pandemic has impacted production and the buy side for 2020 and 2021. A short-term phased recovery by key geography is also addressed.

There are 4 key segments covered in this report: competitor segment, product type segment, end use/application segment and geography segment.

For competitor segment, the report includes global key players of eDiscovery as well as some small players. At least 14 companies are included:

* Symantec Corporation

* IBM Corporation

* Xerox Corportion

* Exterro

* EMC

* Epiq Systems

* Attorneys and Legal Supervisors

* Government and Regulatory Agencies

* Legal and IT Departments of Enterprises

What will the market growth rate of eDiscovery market in 2024?

What are the key factors driving the global eDiscovery market?

What are sales, revenue, and price analysis of top manufacturers of eDiscovery market?

Who are the distributors, traders and dealers of eDiscovery market?

Who are the key manufacturers in eDiscovery market space?

What are the eDiscovery market opportunities and threats faced by the vendors in the global eDiscovery market?

What are sales, revenue, and price analysis by types and applications of eDiscovery market?

What are sales, revenue, and price analysis by regions of eDiscovery market?

What are the market opportunities, market risk and market overview of the eDiscovery market?

