CBD Hemp Oil Market 2020: Global Analysis, Industry Growth, Current Trends and Forecast till 2023

Overview

CBD hemp oil market is projected to grow at a significant rate owing to the increase in the need for plant-based pain relief medication and the prevalence of mood-related neurological disorders in the future. In addition, the high prevalence of chronic diseases such as diabetes and cancer are fuelling market growth. Moreover, research and development in plant-based medications have been leading to substantial impetus to the growth of the CBD hemp oil market.

In the year of 2017 alone, the National Institute of Health has supported 330 projects totaling about 140 million on cannabinoid research. Furthermore, the rise in penetration of hemp oil in e-commerce websites and advancements in technologies expected to bolster the market growth in the near future. However, restrictions in the use of CBD in few countries and stringent regulatory infrastructure expected to hamper the market growth over the forecast period.

Scope of the Report

CBD is one of the many cannabinoids found in cannabis plants. This has been a traditional remedy for many years. CBD hemp oil is obtained from the plants by crushing the seeds or plants.

Global CBD Hemp Oil market competition by top manufacturers, with production, price, revenue (value) and market share for each manufacturer; the top players including

Kazmira

CW Hemp/CW Botanicals

Freedom Leaf

Green Roads

Medical Marijuana

Folium Biosciences

HempLife Today

Cannavest

Pharmahemp

ENDOCA

CBD American Shaman

NuLeaf Naturals

On the basis of product, this report displays the production, revenue, price, market share and growth rate of each type, primarily split into

Inorganic Source

Organic Source

On the basis on the end users/applications, this report focuses on the status and outlook for major applications/end users, consumption (sales), market share and growth rate of CBD Hemp Oil for each application, including

Pharmaceuticals Industry

Food Industry

Cosmetic Industry

