Answers to Frequently Asked Caregiving Questions by Pamela D Wilson Caregiving Expert and Top Academics

Caregivers say that fulfilling the moral obligation and duty of care for elderly parents or a sick spouse is not a choice. Solutions for caregivers are here.

Emotional distress results from caregivers who want to do the right thing. As a result of a lack of recognition or support, caregiving can become a love-hate relationship filled with guilt. ” — Pamela D Wilson

GOLDEN, CO, USA, November 11, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The struggle to fulfill the moral obligation and duty to care for elderly parents or a sick spouse is not a choice. Working caregivers and healthy spouses burn the candle at both ends, trying to make it all work. Caregivers want to do it all and feel guilty, asking for help.

Caregiving expert Pamela D. Wilson and top academic minds and researchers from the United States and Canada share insights for working and spousal caregivers to answer these frequently asked questions:

• How to get elderly parents to accept help?

• How to balance work and caregiving?

• How much stress is too much?

How to Get Elderly Parents to Accept Help with Dr. Katherine Ornstein

Elderly parents who need help but who refuse—drive frustration levels of adult children off the charts. A strong-arm reaction by aging parents often meets caregivers' attempts to jump in to rescue situations that seem to be floundering. Adult children become frustrated when elderly parents appear to refuse actions that could improve daily situations. These caregivers, many of whom are still employed, face daily interruptions at work.

A lack of insight by elderly parents about the effect of care needs on working children results in high-stress levels. Resolving these concerns requires frank and honest conversations about the reality of providing care and the responsibility of elderly parents to accept help before situations become dire.

A refusal to accept help is also common in spousal caregiving situations and situations where an elderly parent relies entirely on a primary adult child for assistance. On this show, Wilson shares a 10-point step-by-step process for adult children to work through caregiving experiences where elderly parents refuse help. Insights about Wilson’s caregiving experience with her deceased parents reinforce the importance of listening to and creating a plan to respond to parental caregiver concerns.

Guest Dr. Katherine Ornstein, Associate Professor Geriatrics and Palliative Medicine and Internal Medicine from the Icahn School of Medicine at Mount Sinai, shares research about spousal caregiving relationships. Shocking statistics are presented about the percentage of spousal caregivers who choose to go it alone without family members' help. This decision to be a solo caregiver has significant adverse effects on the healthy spouse caregiver even after a sick spouse's death.

How to Balance Work and Caregiving: Giving Up Your Life to Care for Elderly Parents with Dr. Vanessa Bohns

Adult children caregivers express concerns about giving up their lives to care for elderly parents. Caregivers give up friendships and social activities to trade time to care for aging parents. This "giving up" results in caregivers feeling alone, isolated, and experiencing poor physical and mental health.

The effects are even greater for middle-aged, near retirement, and retired adult children who may be in their 70’s caring for elderly parents in their 90’s. These responsible children risk retirement savings and place their marital relationships and health at risk to provide care for ailing parents.

The lives of young caregivers in their 20’s and 30’s are affected in other ways by the care needs of middle-aged parents. These caregivers delay college, stall careers, and incur significant debt while the non-caregiving spouse juggles life and works to hold the family together. Many younger caregivers bring parents into their homes or move in with middle-aged parents to attempt to juggle life responsibilities.

Asking for help remains a significant barrier for caregivers who want to be viewed as able and competent. In some situations, siblings asked for support by the primary caregiver offer excuses about being unable to help in any manner. Guest Dr. Vanessa Bohns from the Department of Organizational Behavior at Cornell University shares practical research to encourage caregivers to ask for—and receive help without feeling guilty.

Life as a Caregiver: How Much Stress is Too Much? - With Dr. Susan Law and Ilja Ormel

Wilson’s caregiver survey and ongoing interactions with caregivers serve as the foundation for this program that answers the question, “how much stress is too much?” Guests Dr. Susan Law and Ilja Ormel from Health Experiences share caregivers' experiences while discussing their research "When One Is Sick, and Two Need Help." Insights from participants in the research study paint a true picture of the lives of caregivers that society may shun or pre-judge.

According to Wilson, recognizing and ranking caregiver stress levels is essential to developing a caregiver self-care plan and successfully caring for elderly parents or a spouse. Life as a caregiver, including the skills to juggle work and family conflict, pull caregivers in opposite directions. Wilson shares options for taking a caregiving course or joining a caregiver support group to reduce stress, fear, and frustration in addition to other helpful tactics that caregivers can initiate.

