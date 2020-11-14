Orange County Small Business For Sale Transactions By Owners & Brokers Up 26.6% Last Month: BizBen.com Index

BizBen.com - Buy Or Sell California Small To Mid-Sized Businesses Orange County Small Business Sold Stats - BizBen.com Index BizBen.com Index Logo

The total sales of Orange County small businesses sold were up 26.6% from last month and down 32.4% from the same time last year in Orange County, California.

Usually October sales of California small businesses outpace September but this year with the election uncertainty and the uptick in COVID-19 cases has given both sellers and business buyers pause.” — Peter Siegel, MBA