Orange County Small Business For Sale Transactions By Owners & Brokers Up 26.6% Last Month: BizBen.com Index

DUBLIN, CA, UNITED STATES, November 14, 2020 / EINPresswire.com / -- The total sales of Orange County small businesses sold were up 26.6% from last month and down 32.4% from the same time last year in Orange County, California."Usually October sales of California small businesses outpace September but this year with the election uncertainty and the uptick in COVID-19 cases nationwide has given both owner/sellers and business buyers pause. Even though buyer demand is improving, small business sales are still staying neutral over the last several months. Hopefully with the elections over and with other economic data settling, both sellers and buyers will start to transact again throughout November," said Peter Siegel MBA, BizBen.com Founder and ProSell/ProBuy Program's Lead Advisor.Total October 2020 Orange County Small Businesses Sold: 100October 2020 Orange County Small Businesses Sold By City:Aliso Viejo 1, Anaheim 7, Brea 1, Buena Park 9, Costa Mesa 6, Dana Point 3, Fullerton 9, Garden Grove 3, Huntington Beach 10, Irvine 3, Laguna Niguel 4, Laguna Woods 1, Lake Forest 4, Newport Beach 4, Orange 9, Placentia 1, Rancho Santa Margarita 1, San Clemente 3, Santa Ana 6, Seal Beach 1, Stanton 1, Tustin 9, Westminster 1, Yorba Linda 3October 2020 Orange County Small Businesses Sold By City - Most Sales:Huntington Beach 10Tustin 9Buena Park 9Fullerton 9Orange 9Anaheim 7Costa Mesa 6Santa Ana 6Lake Forest 4Laguna Niguel 4Percentage Increase From Last Month: Up 26.6%Percentage Decrease From This Time Last Year: Down 32.4%Total Monthly Business For Sale Stats For Orange County - Last 6 Months:September 2020: 79August 2020: 85July 2020: 101June 2020: 56May 2020: 54April 2020: 38Last Year's 2019 Total Small Businesses Sold For Orange County: 1,511Total October 2020 Small Businesses Sold For All Of California: 727Some Key Economic & Geographic Information That Affected Sales Of Orange County & California Small Businesses For October 2020:- Statewide Fires/Smoke- Small Business Closures- Election Uncertainty- Higher COVID-19 Spread- Investment Uncertainty- Cautious Buyers- Stock Market Swings- SBA 7a Loan Bounce BackTo view all small business sold stats for all Counties and Cities in California go to:To view all small business sold stats for all Orange County go to:To view all current Orange County small businesses for sale & businesses wanted to buy requests go to:"Most everyone I speak with, both buyers and sellers, are happy the 2020 election will finally be over, and hopefully, the government can get its act together and deliver additional stimulus and PPP money. Many of my restaurant sellers are still struggling, but are optimistic, and making a greater effort in improving their business' curb appeal, outdoor dining, and making online ordering and pickup more efficient - things buyers like to see in this market," said Joe Ranieri, Orange County Business Broker, ProIntermediary On BizBen.com.Most Popular Search Requests Of Small Business Types Wanted By Business Buyers For This Period:1. Car Washes2. Laundromats3. Gas Stations4. Manufacturers5. Liquor Stores6. Convenience Stores7. Relocatable Businesses8. Postal / Shipping Stores9. Auto Repair Shops10. Businesses With Real Estate11. FBSO's - For Sale By Owner12. Fast Food Franchises13. eCommerce Companies14. Cleaning Services15. Labs, Test Services16. Absentee Run Businesses17. Boba Shops18. Pizza Restaurants19. Tire Stores20. Fast Food RestaurantsAbout The BizBen.com Index:The BizBen.com Index has been collecting stats and information regarding California small and mid-sized businesses sold for over 15 years. The BizBen.com Index is part of BizBen.com (established over 25 years) - which currently lists over 8,000 active California small and mid-sized businesses for sale, businesses wanted to buy, blog, discussions, podcast, and resources for buying and selling California businesses. Peter Siegel, MBA is the Founder and Director of BizBen.com and consults daily with business buyers, owner/sellers, business brokers, agents, small business advisors on the topic of buying and selling businesses throughout California. Peter Siegel, MBA can be contacted directly at 925-785-3118.###