Shaftsbury Barracks / DUI #1 / DLS

VSP News Release-Incident

 

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

 

NEWS RELEASE

       

CASE#: 20B303608

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Nicholas Grimes                            

STATION: Shaftsbury Barracks                     

CONTACT#: (802) 442-5421

 

DATE/TIME: November 8th, 2020, at approximately 2356 hours

INCIDENT LOCATION: Readsboro, VT

VIOLATION: DUI #1 - 23 VSA 1201, DLS - 23 VSA 674

 

ACCUSED: Dameon Macomber                                             

AGE: 22

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Readsboro, VT

 

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT: On November 8th, 2020, at approximately 2356, Troopers from the Vermont State Police - Shaftsbury Barracks, were called to respond to a citizen dispute in the Town of Readsboro, VT.  Investigation revealed that Dameon Macomber, age 22, of Readsboro, VT, was in physical control of a motor vehicle, on a public highway, while under the influence of alcohol.  Dameon showed signs of impairment and was screened for DUI.  Dameon was later taken into custody and processed at the Wilmington Police Department for Driving Under the Influence of Alcohol.  Dameon was released on citation to appear at Vermont Superior Court, Bennington Criminal Division on November 23rd, 2020, at 0815 hours.

 

The Vermont State Police was assisted by the Wilmington Police Department.

 

COURT ACTION: Yes

COURT DATE/TIME: November 23rd, 2020, at 0815 hours            

COURT: Vermont Superior Court - Bennington Criminal Division

LODGED - LOCATION: N/A    

BAIL: N/A

MUG SHOT: No

 

*Please note:  court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.

