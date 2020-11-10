Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,058 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 191,786 in the last 365 days.

St Johnsbury Barracks / Domestic Assault, Simple Assault, DUI, Violation of Conditions of Release, Offense Committed within the Presence of a Child

VSP News Release-Incident

 

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

 

NEWS RELEASE

       

CASE#: 20A405749

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Tyler Davidson                            

STATION: St. Johnsbury Barracks                    

CONTACT#: (802)222-4680

 

DATE/TIME: November 9, 2020 at approximately 0109 hours

INCIDENT LOCATION: East St, Lyndon

VIOLATION: Domestic Assault, Simple Assault, DUI, Violation of Conditions of

Release (x5), and Offense Committed Within Presence of a Child

 

ACCUSED: Trevor Gaouette                                               

AGE: 31

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Lyndon, VT

 

VICTIM: (The Vermont State Police does not release the names of victims of

sexual assault or domestic violence.)

AGE:

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE:

 

VICTIM: Rebecca Bedor

AGE: 22

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Lyndon, VT

 

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:

 

On November 9, 2020 at approximately 0109 hours, Troopers from the St. Johnsbury Barracks responded to a reported active fight on East St in Lyndon, VT. Troopers arrived on scene and learned that Trevor Gaouette (31) caused injury to a domestic partner and Rebecca Bedor (22). Troopers also learned that Gaouette drove to the scene and was believed to be under the influence of intoxicants.

 

Upon leaving the scene, Troopers also learned that Gaouette had two sets of active pre-trial court conditions of release and found that he violated 5 of the conditions. Gaouette was transported to the St. Johnsbury Barracks for processing and later transported to court for arraignment.

 

 

COURT ACTION: Y

COURT DATE/TIME: 11/9/20 at 1230        

COURT: Caledonia

LODGED - LOCATION: Newport

BAIL: Held Without

MUG SHOT: NOT AVAILABLE

 

 

 

 

*Please note:  court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.

You just read:

St Johnsbury Barracks / Domestic Assault, Simple Assault, DUI, Violation of Conditions of Release, Offense Committed within the Presence of a Child

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.