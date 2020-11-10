St Johnsbury Barracks / Domestic Assault, Simple Assault, DUI, Violation of Conditions of Release, Offense Committed within the Presence of a Child
VSP News Release-Incident
STATE OF VERMONT
DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY
VERMONT STATE POLICE
NEWS RELEASE
CASE#: 20A405749
RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Tyler Davidson
STATION: St. Johnsbury Barracks
CONTACT#: (802)222-4680
DATE/TIME: November 9, 2020 at approximately 0109 hours
INCIDENT LOCATION: East St, Lyndon
VIOLATION: Domestic Assault, Simple Assault, DUI, Violation of Conditions of
Release (x5), and Offense Committed Within Presence of a Child
ACCUSED: Trevor Gaouette
AGE: 31
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Lyndon, VT
VICTIM: (The Vermont State Police does not release the names of victims of
sexual assault or domestic violence.)
AGE:
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE:
VICTIM: Rebecca Bedor
AGE: 22
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Lyndon, VT
SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:
On November 9, 2020 at approximately 0109 hours, Troopers from the St. Johnsbury Barracks responded to a reported active fight on East St in Lyndon, VT. Troopers arrived on scene and learned that Trevor Gaouette (31) caused injury to a domestic partner and Rebecca Bedor (22). Troopers also learned that Gaouette drove to the scene and was believed to be under the influence of intoxicants.
Upon leaving the scene, Troopers also learned that Gaouette had two sets of active pre-trial court conditions of release and found that he violated 5 of the conditions. Gaouette was transported to the St. Johnsbury Barracks for processing and later transported to court for arraignment.
COURT ACTION: Y
COURT DATE/TIME: 11/9/20 at 1230
COURT: Caledonia
LODGED - LOCATION: Newport
BAIL: Held Without
MUG SHOT: NOT AVAILABLE
*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.