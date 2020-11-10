St Johnsbury Barracks / Domestic Assault, Simple Assault, DUI, Violation of Conditions of Release, Offense Committed within the Presence of a Child

VSP News Release-Incident

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

NEWS RELEASE

CASE#: 20A405749

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Tyler Davidson

STATION: St. Johnsbury Barracks

CONTACT#: (802)222-4680

DATE/TIME: November 9, 2020 at approximately 0109 hours

INCIDENT LOCATION: East St, Lyndon

VIOLATION: Domestic Assault, Simple Assault, DUI, Violation of Conditions of

Release (x5), and Offense Committed Within Presence of a Child

ACCUSED: Trevor Gaouette

AGE: 31

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Lyndon, VT

VICTIM: (The Vermont State Police does not release the names of victims of

sexual assault or domestic violence.)

AGE:

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE:

VICTIM: Rebecca Bedor

AGE: 22

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Lyndon, VT

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:

On November 9, 2020 at approximately 0109 hours, Troopers from the St. Johnsbury Barracks responded to a reported active fight on East St in Lyndon, VT. Troopers arrived on scene and learned that Trevor Gaouette (31) caused injury to a domestic partner and Rebecca Bedor (22). Troopers also learned that Gaouette drove to the scene and was believed to be under the influence of intoxicants.

Upon leaving the scene, Troopers also learned that Gaouette had two sets of active pre-trial court conditions of release and found that he violated 5 of the conditions. Gaouette was transported to the St. Johnsbury Barracks for processing and later transported to court for arraignment.

COURT ACTION: Y

COURT DATE/TIME: 11/9/20 at 1230

COURT: Caledonia

LODGED - LOCATION: Newport

BAIL: Held Without

MUG SHOT: NOT AVAILABLE

*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.