Hoyer Statement on DCCC Chairwoman Cheri Bustos

"While I understand Rep. Bustos's decision to step down as Chairwoman of the Democratic Congressional Campaign Committee, I believe she did an excellent job and would have been re-elected as Chairwoman had she so chosen. She was confronted with a major challenge of holding some thirty seats in which President Trump received the majority of votes in 2016 but that the Democratic candidate won in 2018. The work she did was outstanding. She brought great talent, political acumen, and unlimited energy to the important work of preserving Democrats' House Majority. When the COVID-19 pandemic hit, Rep. Bustos took swift action to adapt the DCCC to its new challenges. "Rep. Bustos will continue to be a valued and effective Member of the Congress and a leader in our party. She remains a dear friend and trusted colleague. We all owe her a debt of gratitude."