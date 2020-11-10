Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,059 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 191,787 in the last 365 days.

Hoyer Statement on DCCC Chairwoman Cheri Bustos

WASHINGTON, DC – House Majority Leader Steny H. Hoyer (MD) released the following statement today after Rep. Cheri Bustos announced she would not seek re-election as Chairwoman of the DCCC:

"While I understand Rep. Bustos's decision to step down as Chairwoman of the Democratic Congressional Campaign Committee, I believe she did an excellent job and would have been re-elected as Chairwoman had she so chosen.  She was confronted with a major challenge of holding some thirty seats in which President Trump received the majority of votes in 2016 but that the Democratic candidate won in 2018.  The work she did was outstanding.  She brought great talent, political acumen, and unlimited energy to the important work of preserving Democrats' House Majority. When the COVID-19 pandemic hit, Rep. Bustos took swift action to adapt the DCCC to its new challenges.     "Rep. Bustos will continue to be a valued and effective Member of the Congress and a leader in our party.  She remains a dear friend and trusted colleague.  We all owe her a debt of gratitude."

You just read:

Hoyer Statement on DCCC Chairwoman Cheri Bustos

Distribution channels: U.S. Politics


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.