(Subscription only) After voters rejected a measure that sought to replace the state’s cash bail system with a computer generated risk assessment system, the California Judicial Council will hear recommendations this week on how it can improve the algorithmic tools judges in 49 counties already use alongside bail.
You just read:
Courts move forward on pretrial assessment tools after voters OK bail
EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content.
As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™,
tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our
Editorial Guidelines
for more information.