7 Ways to Reinvent Revenue Fast that Your Accountant Won't Tell You
If you want to solidify your business, invest in a good accountant. But if you want to grow your revenue rapidly, invest in reinventing your business strategy.
Don't build a solution to a problem that no one wants to be solved”LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA, USA, November 10, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Business Innovation expert Nils Vesk said that people need to know how innovative thinking can increase business revenue with minimal effort in today's challenging economy. With next week being Global Entrepreneurship Week, Mr. Vesk believes that now is the perfect time to generate extra revenue using innovative thinking.
"Every business wants to make more revenue without having to work hard, yet too few people know how many innovative ways exist for people to start making additional revenue now," said Mr. Vesk.
"Most people are stuck on waiting out the Corona Virus and cutting costs. The innovative business thinker asks, "how can I turn a bottleneck into a revenue booster?" he said.
"The reason people are stuck on the paradigm of waiting for things to change is that we are hard-wired to the status quo, doing what we've always done."
"A new client of mine who's been waiting for business to get back to usual was stuck on trying to sell the same product to a market that doesn't want it right now."
"She was caught up in the paradigm that she had to offer the same product and service that she's always done to earn income."
"But it doesn't need to be that way."
"In fact, there are seven innovative ways that you can use to start generating revenue for you right now."
Mr. Vesk said people who wanted to start generating more revenue could benefit by thinking innovatively and begin by trying out some of the following hassle-free innovative methods:
1. Find the bottleneck
Avoid wasting time and money on creating ideas without first identifying a pain point. Identify bottlenecks. Identify the components that are frustrating to the customers you already have or did have before they left. The clues are everywhere. Ask what takes up most of your time in clarifying a customer query? What do customers get most confused about? What complaints do people make? Why?
Mr. Vesk estimates that eliminating bottlenecks can free up an additional 15% in revenue by eliminating customer frustration, increasing referral rates, and repeat customers.
2. Don't build a solution to a problem that no one wants to be solved.
Test that this is a problem people want to have solved. Avoid building any new product, process, or service until you can validate that the bottleneck you've identified is a problem that people want solved. Validate by quantifying how many people are experiencing the pain. For websites, you can use heat maps to see where customers are spending too much time, and customer service logs or FAQ's are other ways to validate how commonly the issue occurs.
3. Solve the problem creatively.
Avoid just doing the bare minimum to solve the bottleneck. With just another 10 minutes of brainstorming, you might create that game-changing idea. Think of the following prompts to make the solution more remarkable. Could you substitute an element or component? What if you were to combine a new feature? What if you were to add or remove a part? What if you were to multiply or magnify a feature or reduce the size of a task or feature?
4. Test the solution.
Put time into testing that your solution works as soon as possible— either by testing a key component or small components. You don't want to waste time and money, building a complete solution straight off the bat. Pick the critical part and see the most vital piece you need to test. I.e., what has the most significant implication if you get it wrong and what you are most uncertain about. For example, testing your website's color scheme would come after testing that your new landing page copy works.
5. Make sure the market is willing to pay for it.
You can find out before having to build your complete solution whether people have an appetite to pay for it or not. You can create a demo video explaining the solution and then create a sign-up for the new product. You could make some inexpensive social media advertisements with a link to a landing page with your future solution and a sign-up page with a 'Buy Now' button. The more people clicking on the buy now button validates your market's willingness to purchase your solution.
6. Create/ build a community through a beta release/ discount.
You can build your community and customer numbers early on by creating a beta release solution. That means that people will be aware there are likely to be a few bugs in your solution, but they get a discount rate, and they get to feel as if they are part of a cutting edge solution. Meaning you get income faster and a strong customer community to support and spread the word about your new solution.
7. Spread the word through promising change and having a conversation.
Many businesses waste millions of dollars in promotion when they could have had a far more substantial impact by promising a change and having a conversation around their solution. Customers are overloaded with promotional information and more interested in having a conversation that focuses on the customer and how your solution can change their circumstances. Authenticity and sharing your cause can significantly impact and create cut-through all the noise so that your new solution gets genuinely noticed.
About Nils Vesk: With a 20-year career in innovation, helping the world's leading brands invent game-changing products and services, Mr. Vesk is a global innovation and reinvention expert.
