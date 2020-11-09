Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
HAWAII STATE JUDICIARY NEWS RELEASE: Public Comments Wanted on Applicant to CSR Board

Posted on Nov 9, 2020 in Latest News, Newsroom

HONOLULU — The following individual has applied for an unpaid position on the Hawaii Board of Certified Shorthand Reporters.

Irene Nakamura, Freelance Court Reporter/CSR #496

The Board examines applicants for certification as Hawaii certified shorthand reporters and proposes rules and regulations for:

1) Testing, licensing, and supervision of certified shorthand reporters 2) Standards governing conduct of Hawaii certified shorthand reporters 3) Discipline, censure, suspension or revocation of certification.

If you wish to comment about the character or qualifications of this applicant, please submit your comments to:

Judiciary Communications and Community Relations Office 417 South King Street Honolulu, Hawaii 96813 By facsimile to 808-539-4801 or by e-mail to [email protected]

All comments must be received by Monday, November 16, 2020.

Media contact:

Jan Kagehiro

Communications & Community Relations Director

Hawaii State Judiciary

417 S. King St. Suite 212

Honolulu, HI  96813

Office:  808-539-4914

Mobile:  808-260-5423

