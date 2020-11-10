Tanimura & Antle Voluntary Recalls Packaged Single Head Romaine Lettuce Due to Potential E. Coli 0157:H7 Contamination

Tanimura & Antle Inc. is voluntarily recalling its packaged single head romaine lettuce under the Tanimura & Antle brand, labeled with a packed on date of 10/15/2020 or 10/16/2020, due to possible contamination with E. Coli 0157:H7.

A total of 3,396 cartons of potentially affected product were distributed in the United States to the following states: AK, OR, CA, TX, AR, OK, IN, NE, MO, TN, WI, NM, SC, WA, NC, OH, VA, MA, PR, and IL.

Recall news release: https://www.fda.gov/safety/recalls-market-withdrawals-safety-alerts/tanimura-antle-voluntary-recalls-packaged-single-head-romaine-lettuce-due-potential-e-coli-0157h7