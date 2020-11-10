Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,061 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 191,803 in the last 365 days.

Tanimura & Antle Voluntary Recalls Packaged Single Head Romaine Lettuce Due to Potential E. Coli 0157:H7 Contamination

Tanimura & Antle Inc. is voluntarily recalling its packaged single head romaine lettuce under the Tanimura & Antle brand, labeled with a packed on date of 10/15/2020 or 10/16/2020, due to possible contamination with E. Coli 0157:H7.

A total of 3,396 cartons of potentially affected product were distributed in the United States to the following states: AK, OR, CA, TX, AR, OK, IN, NE, MO, TN, WI, NM, SC, WA, NC, OH, VA, MA, PR, and IL.

Recall news release: https://www.fda.gov/safety/recalls-market-withdrawals-safety-alerts/tanimura-antle-voluntary-recalls-packaged-single-head-romaine-lettuce-due-potential-e-coli-0157h7

You just read:

Tanimura & Antle Voluntary Recalls Packaged Single Head Romaine Lettuce Due to Potential E. Coli 0157:H7 Contamination

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.