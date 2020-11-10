Test Study Being Performed on Tracheal Collapse in Small Dogs and Cats
EINPresswire.com/ -- Test study being performed on tracheal collapse in small dogs and cats.
Alan J. Balmer, an evidence-based healer, today announces the impact of a distant bio-field energy program to treat tracheal collapse in small dogs and cats.
In initial treatments, Alan has administered a remote bio-field energy treatment to six small dogs suffering from tracheal collapse. In all six cases, there was an estimated improvement to the cartilage consistency around the tracheal area of the dogs by approximately 25 – 30% during the initial six-week period of treatment. For periods longer than six weeks, improvements have been realized up to a full recovery.
According to the American College of Veterinarian Surgeons, tracheal collapse is a chronic, progressive, irreversible disease of the trachea, or windpipe, and lower airways (main stem bronchi collapse). The trachea is a flexible tube and, similar to a vacuum cleaner hose. It has small rings of cartilage that help keep the airway open when the dog is breathing, moving or coughing. The rings of cartilage are C-shaped, with the open part of the C facing upward. In some dogs, the C-shaped cartilage becomes weak and begins to flatten out. As the roof of the trachea stretches, the cartilage rings get flatter and flatter until the trachea collapses. The collapse can extend all the way into the bronchi (the tubes that feed air into the lungs), resulting in severe airway compromise in your pet. If you look in the blog section, attached is a full description of tracheal collapse by the American College of Veterinarian Surgeons.
This study is being expanded to fifty small dogs and cats at a cost of $500 for a six-week period. The treatments will be done remotely, meaning they will be administered twice daily, morning and evening, without having the animal in physical proximity.
If no positive results are generated for any dog or cat, a full refund of the $500 fee will be refunded.
The National Center of Complementary and Integrative Health (NCCIH) has recognized and accepted Bio-field Energy Healing Treatments as a complementary and alternative medicine (CAM) health care approach in addition to other therapies, medicines, and practices. CAM therapies have been practiced worldwide with reported clinical benefits in different health disease profiles. Human Bio-field Energy has subtle energy that has the capacity to work in an effective manner. This energy can be harnessed and transmitted by the gifted into living and non-living things via the process of a Bio-field Energy Healing Treatment or Therapy.
For more information, you can call 641.233.1036 or visit Alan’s website at https://www.alanjbalmer.com. There is a before and after video of his own dog’s recovery from the disease under the caption of “Chops Success Story”. To view the video, go to the bottom of the hyperlink screen. In the first video, listen for the high pitch wheeze. In the second video, the squeak is gone.
Alan J Balmer
LifeForce Blessings, Inc.
+1 641-233-1036
alan@alanjbalmer.com