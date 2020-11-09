Office of Administration announces public hearing schedule for Missouri Citizens’ Commission on Compensation for Elected Officials

JEFFERSON CITY, MO – The Office of Administration today announced the public hearing schedule for the Missouri Citizens’ Commission on Compensation for Elected Officials. The commission reviews and studies the relationship of compensation to the duties of all elected state officials, all members of the general assembly, and all judges, except municipal judges, and shall fix the compensation for each respective position.

The commission is charged with conducting public hearings and then issuing its salary compensation schedule to the Secretary of State and Revisor of Statutes by December 1, 2020. The schedule becomes effective unless disapproved by the General Assembly by February 1, 2021.

Last Wednesday, November 4, 2020, Governor Parson made appointments to the commission. Appointment information is located online. The Honorable Chris Kelly was elected as chair and Ms. Marga Hoelscher was elected vice-chair at the commission's initial meeting last week.

The commission will hold four public hearings as set forth below. The public may offer comments at these hearings. The hearings will be held virtually via Webex with the Commission members joining remotely from various locations. Members of the public may join the hearings on their own by phone or video or they may go to the physical locations below to join the hearings on a phone made available for that purpose.

Tuesday, November 10, 2020, 9:30-10:30am – St. Louis, Room 116, Wainwright State Office Building, 111 N. 7th Street, St. Louis, MO 63101

To join by phone: Call in Number: 650-479-3207, Meeting Number: 177 408 1145

To join by video: https://stateofmo.webex.com/stateofmo/j.phpMTID=m9f461f01fb37ac21a988763f13ab56f9

Meeting Password (if needed): pGcmdumY888

Tuesday, November 10, 2020, 3:00-4:00pm – Springfield, Conference Room 816, Landers State Office Building, 149 Park Central Square, Springfield, MO 65806

To join by phone: Call in Number: 650-473-3207, Meeting Number: 177 257 8627

To join by video: https://stateofmo.webex.com/stateofmo/j.php?MTID=mcca7d961872f1caeb9de0b465cbdba71

Meeting Password (if needed): BfZvU3TfW72

Thursday, November 12, 2020, 10:30-11:30am – Raytown, – Suite 530, Joseph P. Teasdale State Office Building, 8800 E 63rd St, Raytown, MO 64133

To join by phone: Call in Number: 650-479-3207, Meeting Number: 177 641 6859

To join by video: https://stateofmo.webex.com/stateofmo/j.php?MTID=md65afde77129e175124152c4a955d5de

Meeting Password (if needed): ttNym2ACj83

Thursday, November 12, 2020 3:00-4:00pm – Jefferson City – Location – Suite 430 Personnel Advisory Board Room in Truman Building, 301 W High St, Jefferson City, MO 65101

To join by phone: Call in Number: 650-479-3207, Meeting Number 177 573 6957

To join by video: https://stateofmo.webex.com/stateofmo/j.php?MTID=m4763dbbcd20d38eca5dcb79afbec99a9

Meeting Password (if needed): t3gCM3U2rQm

For more information, please contact (573) 751-4162.