Public Comments Wanted on Applicant to CSR Board
HONOLULU — The following individual has applied for an unpaid position on the Hawaii Board of Certified Shorthand Reporters.
Irene Nakamura, Freelance Court Reporter/CSR #496
The Board examines applicants for certification as Hawaii certified shorthand reporters and proposes rules and regulations for:
1) Testing, licensing, and supervision of certified shorthand reporters 2) Standards governing conduct of Hawaii certified shorthand reporters 3) Discipline, censure, suspension or revocation of certification.
If you wish to comment about the character or qualifications of this applicant, please submit your comments to:
Judiciary Communications and Community Relations Office 417 South King Street Honolulu, Hawaii 96813 By facsimile to 808-539-4801 or by e-mail to pao@courts.hawaii.gov
All comments must be received by Monday, November 16, 2020.
For more information, contact the Communications and Community Relations Office at 808-539-4909 or via email at pao@courts.hawaii.gov.
