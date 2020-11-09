Modified District Government Services for Veterans Day 2020

(Washington, DC) – On Wednesday, November 11, 2020, the District Government will observe Veterans Day. While some services will be affected, many District employees will continue serving to maintain essential District operations.

WHAT’S OPEN ON WEDNESDAY, NOVEMBER 11:

The District’s Emergency Operations Center and Joint Information Center will be operational.

Access to Emergency Shelter

Low-barrier shelters will remain open on Wednesday, November 11.

Men

New York Avenue Shelter at 1355 New York Avenue, NE

801 East Shelter at 801 Making Life Better Lane, SE

Adams Place Emergency Shelter at 2210 Adams Place, NE

CCNV at 425 2nd Street, NW

Women

Saint Josephine Bakhita at 6010 Georgia Avenue, NW (Opens at 7:00 p.m.)

Harriet Tubman at 1900 Massachusetts Avenue, SE Building #2

Patricia Handy Place for Women at 810 5th Street, NW

CCNV at 425 2nd Street, NW

Families and individuals seeking access to homeless services should call the DC Shelter Hotline at (202) 399-7093 from 8 am – 12 am., Monday - Sunday, or call 311 at any time of the day or night.

Drop-In Centers for Residents Experiencing Homelessness

The Downtown Day Services Center, located at 1313 New York Avenue, NW will be open on November 11, from 9 am – 5 pm for appointment-only essential services (shower, laundry, etc.). To schedule services, call 202-674-2365 or email [email protected]. The CCNV Drop-In Center for men at 425 2nd Street, NW will be open on November 11.

Zoe’s Doors Youth Drop-In Center, located at 900 Rhode Island Avenue, NE will remain open on November 11. The Sasha Bruce Youth Drop-In Center at 741 8th Street, SE will be closed on November 11.

Transportation to Emergency Shelter

Transportation to emergency shelter will be available and provided to anyone experiencing homelessness in the District. To request transportation, contact the Shelter Hotline at 202-399-7093 or by calling 311.

WHAT’S CLOSED ON WEDNESDAY, NOVEMBER 11:

The District’s COVID-19 public testing sites and call center will be closed. To learn more about free testing sites across the District, visit coronavirus.dc.gov/testing.

The Department of Employment Services Navigation Call Center will be closed. Residents are encouraged to file unemployment insurance claims online at does.dc.gov.

All Department of Motor Vehicles (DMV) locations will be closed on Wednesday, November 11. DC DMV online services remain available, and customers are encouraged to use online options by visiting dmv.dc.gov.

DC Public Library (DCPL) neighborhood locations and the Martin Luther King Jr. Memorial Library will be closed on Wednesday, November 11. For more information on Library programs, visit dclibrary.org or download the Library's app.

Department of Parks and Recreation (DPR) recreation, community, and aquatic centers will be closed on Wednesday, November 11. DPR parks, playgrounds, athletic courts, and fields will be open. Mass gatherings of 50 persons or more are prohibited.

The Department of Human Services Economic Security Administration Service Centers will be closed.

The DC Health & Wellness Center (77 P Street, NE) will be closed.

MODIFIED SERVICE ADJUSTMENTS:

In observance of the holiday, several standard service modifications will occur. Ongoing modified services due to the COVID-19 public health emergency remain in effect.

The DC Department of Public Works (DPW) will observe will suspend sanitation services, which will resume on Thursday, November 12.

Trash and recycling collections will “slide” to the next day for the remainder of the week into Saturday. For example, households that normally receive trash/recycling collections on Wednesday will be serviced Thursday.

DC Circulator’s reduced schedule/modified service remains in effect:

DC Circulator will operate from 6 am – 9 pm, except for the following routes that operate from 6 am – 11 pm: (1) Union Station – Georgetown; (2) Rosslyn – Dupont Circle; and (3) Woodley Park – Adams Morgan – McPherson Square. The National Mall route operates from 7 am – 7 pm.

Fares on all routes are suspended through the end of the public health emergency.

DC Circulator passengers are asked to enter and exit the bus using the rear door at all times. The only exceptions are for passengers who need to use the Americans with Disabilities Act (ADA) boarding ramp or require the bus to “kneel” to facilitate boarding.

Riders are required to wear masks or face coverings.

DC Streetcar will operate on its normal schedule:

Riders are required to wear masks or face coverings and should practice proper social distancing while onboard.

Street Sweeping and Parking Enforcement

The following DPW modified services remain in effect as a result of the COVID-19 public health emergency:

Residential street sweeping is suspended.

Ticketing for safety violations (e.g., blocking a fire hydrant) continues.

The following ticketing is suspended: Emergency no parking violations (vehicles will be relocated without charge and will not be ticketed). Expired District license plates and inspection stickers. Expired residential parking permits. Expired meters.

Vehicle booting and towing is suspended.

Construction

The District Department of Transportation (DDOT) will suspend construction and work zones for non-emergency work in roadways, alleys, and sidewalks within the District’s right of way. This includes manhole access and construction-related deliveries. Approved construction activities may resume Thursday, November 12, during permitted work hours.

The Department of Consumer and Regulatory Affairs (DCRA) is not permitting normal construction on District Government holidays and violations could result in a Stop Work Order and fines. However, construction performed with an active afterhours work permit is allowed. DCRA inspectors will be enforcing the no construction regulation. Illegal construction reports can be made using the District’s 311 system or calling 311. DCRA offers many online services, tools, and resources, enabling customers to conduct business 24 hours per day, seven days per week.

Lane Restrictions

DDOT will suspend normal weekday reversible lane operations in the following corridors:

Canal Road between Chain Bridge and Foxhall Road, NW.

Rock Creek Parkway (controlled by the National Park service).

Independence Avenue between 4th Street, SW and 2nd Street SE.

In addition, ongoing lane restrictions during the public health emergency remain in effect: