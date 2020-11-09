Adopt-A-Highway volunteers enjoy cleaning up Hot Springs County-area highways in 2020

The view from Hot Springs-area highways improved in 2020 as hundreds of Adopt-A-Highway volunteers cleaned their 2-mile highway sections.

In its 31st year, Wyoming’s Adopt‑A‑Highway program has nearly 1,000 participating groups in Wyoming.

Hot Springs County-area groups include: Patricia Wahler Memorial; Big Horn Enterprises; Kiwanis Club; Knights of Columbus 2578; Thermopolis Rotary Club; Central Wyoming 4X4 Association; In Memory of Brenna Rankin; Thermopolis FFA Chapter; Russ and Carol Dowdy; and Russell Ranch.

"We really appreciate the volunteers who work to clean up highways in Hot Springs County," said Shane Wilson, Wyoming Department of Transportation maintenance foreman in Thermopolis. "These volunteers provide an invaluable service in helping to keep Wyoming beautiful. We really appreciate this volunteer service."

Volunteers providing this public service range from retired people to elementary school children. Groups represent fraternal, civic and social clubs, youth groups, employee and professional organizations, schools, churches, government agencies and families.

Signs identifying the groups are posted at each end of their adopted highway section, and WYDOT supplies safety brochures, orange vests and trash bags to the volunteers for each cleanup.

Anyone in Park, Fremont, Hot Springs, Washakie and Big Horn counties interested in adopting a highway section should contact WYDOT at (307) 568-3400.

For information about WYDOT's work, contact WYDOT public relations specialist Cody Beers at (307) 431-1803.