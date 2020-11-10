Sense Corp Launches Vaccine Management Solution for COVID-19 Response
The comprehensive solution supports state and local public health agencies in delivering safe, equitable and efficient vaccination programs.
...providing a modular solution that allows state and local public health agencies to facilitate safe, compliant, and effective vaccination programs supported by reliable data analytics is crucial.”AUSTIN, TEXAS, UNITED STATES, November 10, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- In response to public health authorities’ anticipated needs for safe, equitable, and efficient vaccination programs, Sense Corp is launching a comprehensive solution to support state and local public health agencies in administering and managing the anticipated COVID-19 vaccine.
— Jimmy Schatte, SVP Public Sector
The Sense Corp Vaccine Management Solution is a mobile-ready, cloud-based system designed to address the many challenges government and healthcare organizations face in deploying COVID-19 vaccination programs, including complicated logistics, unknown supplies, coordination with federal agencies, scheduling across multiple provider locations, and administration and tracking of multiple doses. The customizable, fully integrated solution also provides seamless access through which providers and public administrators can communicate critical information quickly and securely to fast-track their vaccination programs.
“With the unique challenges facing communities today, we know that providing a modular solution that allows state and local public health agencies to facilitate safe, compliant, and effective vaccination programs supported by reliable data analytics is crucial,” said Jimmy Schatte, SVP Public Sector.
Built on the Salesforce (NYSE: CRM) platform, the Sense Corp Vaccine Management Solution leverages native capabilities and features combined with integrated analytics to provide innovative features and components that address all guidelines from the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) to help government and healthcare organizations effectively deploy COVID-19 vaccination programs.
At the local level, the ADA-compliant solution includes several modular components that address the varying needs and capabilities of public health authorities, including:
• Inventory Management – Supports vaccination supply ordering, inventory management and demand forecasting and leverages dynamic forms to track all CDC-required data
• Patient Registration and Scheduling – Allows residents to self-register as patients, select a location based on available inventory, and schedule an appointment and follow-up appointment for second dosage, and enables providers to determine eligibility and perform health assessments
• Vaccine Administration and Record Management – Provides a fully integrated, 360-degree view of the patient’s journey, from registration to vaccine administration to symptom follow-ups, as well as all relevant inventory and dosage details allowing providers to automatically record, track, and submit all CDC-required data while ensuring safe administration of vaccines
• Reporting and Monitoring – Provides standardized reporting and applies advanced analytics for equitable vaccine supply allocation and distribution, accurate dosage administration, and effective monitoring of population engagement
• Communication and Notifications – Provides customizable views based on user roles and permissions to share up-to-date information through blog posts, submit patient feedback, facilitate health surveys, and send notifications of upcoming appointments via text and email
• Integrations – Leverages Sense Corp integration expertise to securely and seamlessly transmit data to state immunization registries and the CDC’s Immunization (IZ) Gateway Connect
At the state level, the Sense Corp Vaccine Management Solution features an integrated data hub that allows public health agencies to accelerate capabilities for provider enrollment, supply allocation and prioritization, immunization registry, and other critical areas. The solution’s HL7-compliant data platform powered by Snowflake (NYSE: SNOW) technology enables data aggregation and analysis of HL7-based records to deliver analytics that support tracking and prediction of inventory shortages, identification of high-need jurisdictions through interactive maps, and various immunization analytics.
“The integrated data hub at the center of our solution allows clients to leverage their existing technology capabilities,” said Renee Gregor, Salesforce Ecosystem Director at Sense Corp. “This component stands apart from others on the market and, in true Sense Corp fashion, allows us accelerate delivery of a customizable solution to meet our clients wherever they are and help them quickly and easily manage their vaccine administration programs in a manner that best serves their constituents.”
About Sense Corp
Sense Corp is a leading professional services firm focused on transforming organizations and government agencies for the digital era. We deliver tailored solutions to help clients solve their most complex challenges and maximize potential. Founded in 1996, Sense Corp maintains operations in Austin, Columbus, Dallas, Houston, Minneapolis, and St. Louis and serves mid-market to Fortune 50 companies. For more information visit sensecorp.com.
Kelly Frost
Sense Corp
+1 713-906-5390
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn