PepUp Tech Announces New Partnership with Customertimes
PepUp Tech, a nonprofit organization dedicated to empowering the next era of tech leaders is proud to partner with Customertimes, a global technology firm.NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, November 10, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- PepUp Tech, a non-profit organization dedicated to empowering the next era of tech leaders through education is proud to partner with Customertimes, a global technology consultancy.
PepUp Tech is committed to increasing the number of underrepresented minorities, women, and low-income individuals in the tech space. They offer training for Salesforce Administrator and Salesforce NPSP Administrator roles in order to help develop a new generation of Salesforce professionals.
As part of the partnership, Customertimes will fund the full-time salary for a Director of Workforce Development who will promote graduate placement into appropriate Salesforce Administrator, Consultant and Business Analyst roles. Customertimes will also provide ongoing mentorship and support for current students and PepUp Tech graduates.
"From the first time I connected with Selina (Suarez, Executive Director at PepUp Tech), I was completely blown away by this organization,” says Jim Goldfinger, Chief Customer Officer at Customertimes. “They are doing something tangible to address inequalities in their community, and they’re bringing incredible diversity of thought to the Salesforce ecosystem. What they’re doing is remarkable, and we are thrilled to be able to support them.”
Suarez agrees. “Customertimes’ support in the way of funding for our Director of Workforce Development will be a game changer for us. This gift will help us maximize placement opportunities for our graduates while building stronger partnerships within the tech community of hiring managers. The benefits to our students are immeasurable. This work will change lives. Equally important will be the ability to leverage many of the Customertimes team members who have graciously offered to mentor our students in a broad spectrum of topics. Our students will have the ability to grow their own networks and tap into expertise that will undoubtedly make them better candidates and future employees. We are excited for the future!"
About Customertimes
Customertimes Corp. is a global consulting firm dedicated to making the top IT technologies accessible to customers. With more than 4000 projects completed and 1000+ highly skilled experts, their solutions are engineered to help clients realize true business transformation and achieve maximum value from their technology investments. An early entrant into the Salesforce consulting and implementation space in Eastern Europe, Customertimes Corp. currently has headquarters in New York City, along with regional offices in London, Paris, Toronto, Kyiv, Minsk, Riga, and Moscow. For more information, visit www.customertimes.com.
About PepUp Tech
PepUp Tech is a non-profit that gives motivated, underserved students the access, skills, mentors, and confidence needed to begin careers in tech and help diversify the industry. They offer an intensive ten-week Salesforce Academy training designed to train students for careers in the fast-growing Salesforce ecosystem. Students have access to top notch training, industry professionals, and workforce placement services. For more information, visit pepuptech.org.
