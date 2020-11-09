Florida Announces Statewide Paychecks for Patriots Virtual Hiring Fairs for Military Veterans and Families

November 9, 2020

TALLAHASSEE – Gov. Ron DeSantis issued an official proclamation to recognize the launch of Florida’s annual Paychecks for Patriots hiring fairs, taking place virtually and statewide through Nov. 21, 2020.

Coordinated by the Florida Department of Economic Opportunity and the CareerSource Florida network, Paychecks for Patriots career fairs connect veterans and military family members with hundreds of employers throughout the state. This year, for the first time, Paychecks for Patriots hiring fairs are being held virtually to allow safe, convenient access statewide.

“Florida is home to the third-largest population of veterans in America, and this highly skilled, well-trained workforce is one of the many reasons Florida is the best state for business,” said Governor DeSantis. “This year Paychecks for Patriots is bringing career fairs right to the computers and smartphones of our military families through a first-ever statewide virtual job fair to ensure veterans in every part of the state can connect with great careers in their communities.”

Floridians can visit https://paychecksforpatriots2020.com/ to find the virtual hiring fair in their county. These virtual hiring events also are accessible from public computers, including those in career centers and in libraries. Some events also are being held in person with appropriate social distancing protocols.

“We are honored to support Florida’s veterans and their families through annual, statewide Paychecks for Patriots hiring fairs, and we’re excited to go virtual this year to provide access to more families across the state,” said DEO Executive Director Dane Eagle. “Over the past seven years, more than 6,710 veterans and military family members have participated in Paychecks for Patriots events.”

The CareerSource Florida Board of Directors, which serves as the Governor’s principal workforce policy board, provided financial support for the virtual career fair platform for this year’s Paychecks for Patriots events, organized each year by DEO.

“The CareerSource Florida Board of Directors applauds Governor DeSantis, a U.S. Navy veteran, for his leadership in making Florida the most veteran-friendly state in the nation, and his commitment to ensuring Florida’s continued economic recovery and growth,” said CareerSource Florida President and CEO Michelle Dennard. “We’re so pleased to bring career opportunities directly to Florida’s veterans and their families through this year’s first-ever statewide virtual Paychecks for Patriots career fairs.”

Florida’s workforce system partners with the Florida Department of Veterans’ Affairs to raise awareness of employment services and hiring events, as well as connect veterans and their families with other support programs.

“There is a reason my fellow veterans and I consider Florida the most veteran-friendly state in the nation,” said Florida Department of Veterans’ Affairs Deputy Executive Director James S. “Hammer” Hartsell. “Our state leadership under Governor DeSantis works hard every day to connect veterans and their families with earned services, benefits and support. Florida’s eighth annual Paychecks for Patriots initiative is an excellent example of this enhanced outreach as we connect highly skilled and motivated veterans with gainful employment opportunities.”

In addition to this month’s virtual Paychecks for Patriots events, DEO employs nearly 150 Local Veterans Employment Representatives and Disabled Veterans Outreach Program Specialists throughout the CareerSource Florida network who work year-round to connect veterans with rewarding careers. Visit www.careersourceflorida.com/career-services/ to find your local team.

# # #