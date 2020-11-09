Battalion Oil Corporation Announces Third Quarter 2020 Results
/EIN News/ -- HOUSTON, Nov. 09, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Battalion Oil Corporation (NYSEA: BATL, “Battalion” or the “Company”) today announced its third quarter 2020 results.
Third Quarter Results
Average daily net production for the quarter ended September 30, 2020 was 17,076 Boe per day, of which oil represented 56%. Total revenue for the third quarter was $39.8 million, of which 84% related to crude oil. Realized gains on derivative settlements totaled $5.3 million for the third quarter.
Richard Little, the Company’s CEO, commented, “It’s hard to imagine that Q3 is a reflection of a return to ‘normal,’ however as prices recovered from lows in April, I’m pleased Battalion has had a chance to get back to optimizing production of hydrocarbons. With production back online, I’m proud of our team for demonstrating that we can continue to lower costs in this environment and prepare for whatever comes next. We’ve also used this opportunity to take proactive measures to improve our product pricing, which we are now benefiting from.”
Adjusted G&A was $2.09 per Boe in the third quarter of 2020 compared to $4.92 per Boe in the third quarter of 2019 (see Selected Operating Data table for additional information). Lease operating and workover expense was $7.00 per Boe in the third quarter of 2020 and $8.91 per Boe in the third quarter of 2019.
The Company reported a net loss to common stockholders for the third quarter of 2020 of $153.1 million, including a full cost ceiling test impairment of $128.3 million, which was associated almost entirely with a significant decline in the SEC trailing twelve month price deck used to calculate reserves value. The Company reported a net loss per basic and diluted share of $9.45, and Adjusted LTM EBITDA of $93.9 million, compared to $61.6 million in the third quarter of 2019 (see Adjusted EBITDA Reconciliation table for additional information).
As of November 6, 2020, Battalion had 8,500 Bopd of oil hedged for the remainder of 2020 at an average price of $42.53 per barrel. For 2021, the Company has 7,000 Bopd of oil hedged at an average price of $45.51 per barrel. For the first half of 2022, the Company has 4,000 Bopd of oil hedged at an average price of $52.38 per barrel. As of September 30, 2020, the mark-to-market value of derivative contracts was approximately $16.3 million.
Forward Looking Statements
This release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended.
About Battalion
Battalion Oil Corporation is an independent energy company engaged in the acquisition, production, exploration and development of onshore oil and natural gas properties in the United States.
BATTALION OIL CORPORATION
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS (Unaudited)
(In thousands, except per share amounts)
|Successor
|Predecessor
|Successor
|Predecessor
|Three Months
|Three Months
|Nine Months
|Nine Months
|Ended
|Ended
|Ended
|Ended
|September 30, 2020
|September 30, 2019
|September 30, 2020
|September 30, 2019
|Operating revenues:
|Oil, natural gas and natural gas liquids sales:
|Oil
|$
|33,638
|$
|46,275
|$
|91,313
|$
|145,024
|Natural gas
|1,912
|301
|3,102
|107
|Natural gas liquids
|3,896
|3,987
|10,086
|13,229
|Total oil, natural gas and natural gas liquids sales
|39,446
|50,563
|104,501
|158,360
|Other
|384
|246
|1,222
|743
|Total operating revenues
|39,830
|50,809
|105,723
|159,103
|Operating expenses:
|Production:
|Lease operating
|10,091
|11,958
|32,880
|39,617
|Workover and other
|905
|1,566
|2,767
|5,580
|Taxes other than income
|2,722
|3,012
|7,130
|9,213
|Gathering and other
|13,500
|10,147
|39,275
|36,057
|Restructuring
|—
|3,223
|2,580
|15,148
|General and administrative
|4,111
|19,423
|13,237
|36,550
|Depletion, depreciation and accretion
|15,755
|20,512
|48,167
|90,912
|Full cost ceiling impairment
|128,336
|45,568
|188,443
|985,190
|(Gain) loss on sale of Water Assets
|—
|(164
|)
|—
|3,618
|Total operating expenses
|175,420
|115,245
|334,479
|1,221,885
|Income (loss) from operations
|(135,590
|)
|(64,436
|)
|(228,756
|)
|(1,062,782
|)
|Other income (expenses):
|Net gain (loss) on derivative contracts
|(15,843
|)
|13,457
|67,695
|(34,332
|)
|Interest expense and other
|`
|(1,692
|)
|(10,547
|)
|(4,889
|)
|(37,606
|)
|Reorganization items, net
|—
|(1,758
|)
|—
|(1,758
|)
|Total other income (expenses)
|(17,535
|)
|1,152
|62,806
|(73,696
|)
|Income (loss) before income taxes
|(153,125
|)
|(63,284
|)
|(165,950
|)
|(1,136,478
|)
|Income tax benefit (provision)
|—
|—
|—
|95,791
|Net income (loss)
|$
|(153,125
|)
|$
|(63,284
|)
|$
|(165,950
|)
|$
|(1,040,687
|)
|Net income (loss) per share of common stock:
|Basic
|$
|(9.45
|)
|$
|(0.40
|)
|$
|(10.24
|)
|$
|(6.55
|)
|Diluted
|$
|(9.45
|)
|$
|(0.40
|)
|$
|(10.24
|)
|$
|(6.55
|)
|Weighted average common shares outstanding:
|Basic
|16,204
|159,143
|16,204
|158,916
|Diluted
|16,204
|159,143
|16,204
|158,916
BATTALION OIL CORPORATION
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (Unaudited)
(In thousands, except share and per share amounts)
|Successor
|September 30, 2020
|December 31, 2019
|Current assets:
|Cash and cash equivalents
|$
|1,827
|$
|5,701
|Accounts receivable, net
|26,053
|48,504
|Assets from derivative contracts
|18,996
|4,995
|Restricted cash
|—
|4,574
|Prepaids and other
|2,326
|7,379
|Total current assets
|49,202
|71,153
|Oil and natural gas properties (full cost method):
|Evaluated
|520,453
|420,609
|Unevaluated
|80,540
|105,009
|Gross oil and natural gas properties
|600,993
|525,618
|Less - accumulated depletion
|(254,849
|)
|(19,474
|)
|Net oil and natural gas properties
|346,144
|506,144
|Other operating property and equipment:
|Other operating property and equipment
|3,490
|3,655
|Less - accumulated depreciation
|(1,020
|)
|(378
|)
|Net other operating property and equipment
|2,470
|3,277
|Other noncurrent assets:
|Assets from derivative contracts
|9,675
|224
|Operating lease right of use assets
|424
|3,165
|Other assets
|5,178
|703
|Total assets
|$
|413,093
|$
|584,666
|Current liabilities:
|Accounts payable and accrued liabilities
|$
|56,130
|$
|97,333
|Liabilities from derivative contracts
|9,055
|8,069
|Current portion of long-term debt
|1,401
|—
|Operating lease liabilities
|657
|923
|Asset retirement obligations
|—
|109
|Total current liabilities
|67,243
|106,434
|Long-term debt, net
|178,808
|144,000
|Other noncurrent liabilities:
|Liabilities from derivative contracts
|3,292
|4,854
|Asset retirement obligations
|10,960
|10,481
|Operating lease liabilities
|—
|2,247
|Commitments and contingencies
|Stockholders' equity:
|Common stock: 100,000,000 shares of $0.0001 par value authorized; 16,203,967 and 16,203,940 shares issued and outstanding as of September 30, 2020 and December 31, 2019, respectively
|2
|2
|Additional paid-in capital
|329,198
|327,108
|Retained earnings (accumulated deficit)
|(176,410
|)
|(10,460
|)
|Total stockholders' equity
|152,790
|316,650
|Total liabilities and stockholders' equity
|$
|413,093
|$
|584,666
BATTALION OIL CORPORATION
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS (Unaudited)
(In thousands)
|Successor
|Predecessor
|Successor
|Predecessor
|Three Months
|Three Months
|Nine Months
|Nine Months
|Ended
|Ended
|Ended
|Ended
|September 30, 2020
|September 30, 2019
|September 30, 2020
|September 30, 2019
|Cash flows from operating activities:
|Net income (loss)
|$
|(153,125
|)
|$
|(63,284
|)
|$
|(165,950
|)
|$
|(1,040,687
|)
|Adjustments to reconcile net income (loss) to net cash provided by (used in) operating activities:
|Depletion, depreciation and accretion
|15,755
|20,512
|48,167
|90,912
|Full cost ceiling impairment
|128,336
|45,568
|188,443
|985,190
|(Gain) loss on sale of Water Assets
|—
|(164
|)
|—
|3,618
|Deferred income tax provision (benefit)
|—
|—
|—
|(95,791
|)
|Stock-based compensation, net
|620
|(2,278
|)
|1,793
|(8,035
|)
|Unrealized loss (gain) on derivative contracts
|21,128
|(11,571
|)
|(24,029
|)
|45,834
|Amortization and write-off of deferred loan costs
|—
|882
|—
|1,859
|Amortization of discount and premium
|—
|23
|—
|134
|Reorganization items, net
|(717
|)
|(283
|)
|(6,440
|)
|(283
|)
|Accrued settlements on derivative contracts
|125
|574
|474
|168
|Other income (expense)
|(184
|)
|(4
|)
|280
|367
|Cash flows from operations before changes in working capital
|11,938
|(10,025
|)
|42,738
|(16,714
|)
|Changes in working capital
|(7,164
|)
|3,690
|5,140
|(16,519
|)
|Net cash provided by (used in) operating activities
|4,774
|(6,335
|)
|47,878
|(33,233
|)
|Cash flows from investing activities:
|Oil and natural gas capital expenditures
|(5,319
|)
|(28,075
|)
|(96,483
|)
|(167,235
|)
|Proceeds received from sale of oil and natural gas properties
|3,000
|—
|3,500
|1,247
|Acquisition of oil and natural gas properties
|—
|—
|—
|(2,809
|)
|Other operating property and equipment capital expenditures
|(28
|)
|(21,037
|)
|(28
|)
|(85,613
|)
|Funds held in escrow and other
|(1
|)
|(2
|)
|508
|(7
|)
|Net cash provided by (used in) investing activities
|(2,348
|)
|(49,114
|)
|(92,503
|)
|(254,417
|)
|Cash flows from financing activities:
|Proceeds from borrowings
|38,000
|71,234
|119,209
|315,234
|Repayments of borrowings
|(39,000
|)
|(1,000
|)
|(83,000
|)
|(57,000
|)
|Equity issuance costs and other
|—
|(14
|)
|(32
|)
|(441
|)
|Net cash provided by (used in) financing activities
|(1,000
|)
|70,220
|36,177
|257,793
|Net increase (decrease) in cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash
|1,426
|14,771
|(8,448
|)
|(29,857
|)
|Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash at beginning of period
|401
|2,238
|10,275
|46,866
|Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash at end of period
|$
|1,827
|$
|17,009
|$
|1,827
|$
|17,009
BATTALION OIL CORPORATION
SELECTED OPERATING DATA
(Unaudited)
|Successor
|Predecessor
|Successor
|Predecessor
|Three Months
|Three Months
|Nine Months
|Nine Months
|Ended
|Ended
|Ended
|Ended
|September 30, 2020
|September 30, 2019
|September 30, 2020
|September 30, 2019
|Production volumes:
|Crude oil (MBbls)
|877
|863
|2,589
|2,723
|Natural gas (MMcf)
|2,266
|1,924
|6,437
|6,381
|Natural gas liquids (MBbls)
|316
|333
|917
|911
|Total (MBoe)
|1,571
|1,517
|4,579
|4,698
|Average daily production (Boe/d)
|17,076
|16,489
|16,712
|17,209
|Average prices:
|Crude oil (per Bbl)
|$
|38.36
|$
|53.62
|$
|35.27
|$
|53.26
|Natural gas (per Mcf)
|0.84
|0.16
|0.48
|0.02
|Natural gas liquids (per Bbl)
|12.33
|11.97
|11.00
|14.52
|Total per Boe
|25.11
|33.33
|22.82
|33.71
|Cash effect of derivative contracts:
|Crude oil (per Bbl)
|$
|5.33
|$
|(3.04
|)
|$
|15.96
|$
|(0.93
|)
|Natural gas (per Mcf)
|0.27
|0.78
|0.37
|0.94
|Natural gas liquids (per Bbl)
|—
|10.48
|—
|9.38
|Total per Boe
|3.36
|1.56
|9.54
|2.55
|Average prices computed after cash effect of settlement of derivative contracts:
|Crude oil (per Bbl)
|$
|43.69
|$
|50.58
|$
|51.23
|$
|52.33
|Natural gas (per Mcf)
|1.11
|0.94
|0.85
|0.96
|Natural gas liquids (per Bbl)
|12.33
|22.45
|11.00
|23.90
|Total per Boe
|28.47
|34.89
|32.36
|36.26
|Average cost per Boe:
|Production:
|Lease operating
|$
|6.42
|$
|7.88
|$
|7.18
|$
|8.43
|Workover and other
|0.58
|1.03
|0.60
|1.19
|Taxes other than income
|1.73
|1.99
|1.56
|1.96
|Gathering and other, as adjusted (1)
|8.59
|6.47
|7.83
|7.30
|Restructuring
|-
|2.12
|0.56
|3.22
|General and administrative, as adjusted (1)
|2.09
|4.92
|2.09
|5.29
|(1) Represents gathering and other and general and administrative costs per Boe, adjusted for items noted in the reconciliation below:
|General and administrative:
|General and administrative, as reported
|$
|2.61
|$
|12.81
|$
|2.89
|$
|7.78
|Stock-based compensation:
|Non-cash
|(0.39
|)
|1.50
|(0.39
|)
|1.71
|Non-recurring professional fees and other:
|Cash
|(0.13
|)
|(9.39
|)
|(0.41
|)
|(4.20
|)
|General and administrative, as adjusted(2)
|$
|2.09
|$
|4.92
|$
|2.09
|$
|5.29
|Gathering and other, as reported
|8.59
|6.69
|8.58
|7.67
|Rig termination and stacking charges and other(3)
|-
|(0.22
|)
|(0.75
|)
|(0.37
|)
|Gathering and other, as adjusted(4)
|$
|8.59
|$
|6.47
|$
|7.83
|$
|7.30
|Total operating costs, as reported
|19.93
|30.40
|20.81
|27.03
|Total adjusting items
|(0.52
|)
|(8.11
|)
|(1.55
|)
|(2.86
|)
|Total operating costs, as adjusted(5)
|$
|19.41
|$
|22.29
|$
|19.26
|$
|24.17
_______________
(2) General and administrative, as adjusted, is a non-GAAP measure that excludes non-cash stock-based compensation charges relating to equity awards under our incentive stock plans, as well as other cash charges associated with non-recurring professional fees and other costs. The Company believes that it is useful to understand the effects that these charges have on general and administrative expenses and total operating costs and that exclusion of such charges is useful for comparison to prior periods.
(3) Amounts for periods prior to 2020 have been revised to conform to the current presentation by eliminating adjustments for gas treating fees.
(4) Gathering and other, as adjusted, is a non-GAAP measure that excludes rig termination and stacking charges and other costs. The Company believes that it is useful to understand the effects that these charges have on gathering and other expense and total operating costs and that exclusion of such charges is useful for comparative purposes.
(5) Represents lease operating, workover and other expense, taxes other than income, gathering and other expense and general and administrative costs per Boe, adjusted for items noted in the reconciliation above.
BATTALION OIL CORPORATION
SELECTED ITEM REVIEW AND RECONCILIATION (Unaudited)
(In thousands, except per share amounts)
|Successor
|Predecessor
|Successor
|Predecessor
|Three Months
|Three Months
|Nine Months
|Nine Months
|Ended
|Ended
|Ended
|Ended
|September 30, 2020
|September 30, 2019
|September 30, 2020
|September 30, 2019
|As Reported:
|Net income (loss), as reported
|$
|(153,125
|)
|$
|(63,284
|)
|$
|(165,950
|)
|$
|(1,040,687
|)
|Impact of Selected Items:
|Unrealized loss (gain) on derivatives contracts:
|Crude oil
|$
|19,354
|$
|(14,873
|)
|$
|(26,201
|)
|$
|35,967
|Natural gas
|1,774
|1,269
|2,172
|3,753
|Natural gas liquids
|—
|2,033
|—
|6,114
|Total mark-to-market non-cash charge
|21,128
|(11,571
|)
|(24,029
|)
|45,834
|Full cost ceiling impairment
|128,336
|45,568
|188,443
|985,190
|(Gain) loss on sale of Water Assets
|—
|(164
|)
|—
|3,618
|Reorganization items
|—
|1,758
|—
|1,758
|Restructuring
|—
|3,223
|2,580
|15,148
|Rig termination and stacking charges and other
|210
|15,276
|5,327
|22,601
|Selected items, before income taxes
|149,674
|54,090
|172,321
|1,074,149
|Income tax effect of selected items (1)
|—
|—
|—
|(91,741
|)
|Selected items, net of tax
|149,674
|54,090
|172,321
|982,408
|As Adjusted:
|Net income (loss), excluding selected items (2)(3)
|$
|(3,451
|)
|$
|(9,194
|)
|$
|6,371
|$
|(58,279
|)
|Basic net income (loss) per common share, as reported
|$
|(9.45
|)
|$
|(0.40
|)
|$
|(10.24
|)
|$
|(6.55
|)
|Impact of selected items
|9.24
|0.34
|10.63
|6.18
|Basic net income (loss) per common share, excluding selected items (2)(3)
|$
|(0.21
|)
|$
|(0.06
|)
|$
|0.39
|$
|(0.37
|)
|Diluted net income (loss) per common share, as reported
|$
|(9.45
|)
|$
|(0.40
|)
|$
|(10.24
|)
|$
|(6.55
|)
|Impact of selected items
|9.24
|0.34
|10.63
|6.18
|Diluted net income (loss) per common share, excluding selected items (2)(3)(4)
|$
|(0.21
|)
|$
|(0.06
|)
|$
|0.39
|$
|(0.37
|)
|Net cash provided by (used in) operating activities
|$
|4,774
|$
|(6,335
|)
|$
|47,878
|$
|(33,233
|)
|Changes in working capital
|7,164
|(3,690
|)
|(5,140
|)
|16,519
|Cash flows from operations before changes in working capital
|11,938
|(10,025
|)
|42,738
|(16,714
|)
|Cash components of selected items
|802
|19,966
|13,423
|39,530
|Income tax effect of selected items (1)
|—
|—
|—
|(8,301
|)
|Cash flows from operations before changes in working capital, adjusted for selected items (2)(3)
|$
|12,740
|$
|9,941
|$
|56,161
|$
|14,515
_______________
(1) For the nine months ended September 30, 2019 (Predecessor), this represents the tax impact using an estimated tax rate of 21.0% and includes a $133.8 million adjustment for the net change in valuation allowance.
(2) Net income (loss) and earnings per share excluding selected items and cash flows from operations before changes in working capital adjusted for selected items are non-GAAP measures presented based on management's belief that they will enable a user of the financial information to understand the impact of these items on reported results. These financial measures are not measures of financial performance under GAAP and should not be considered as an alternative to net income, earnings per share and cash flows from operations, as defined by GAAP. These financial measures may not be comparable to similarly named non-GAAP financial measures that other companies may use and may not be useful in comparing the performance of those companies to Battalion's performance. Amounts for periods prior to 2020 have been revised to conform to the current presentation by eliminating adjustments for gas treating fees. Management believes that conforming the presentation of this information facilitates comparisons across periods.
(3) For the three and nine months ended September 30, 2020 (Successor), net income (loss), earnings per share excluding selected items and cash flow from operations before changes in working capital include approximately $6.6 million and $22.9 million, respectively, of net proceeds from hedge monetizations. For the three and nine months ended September 30, 2019 (Predecessor), net income (loss) and earnings per share excluding selected items and cash flows from operations before changes in working capital include approximately $0.1 million and $7.8 million, respectively, of proceeds related to hedge monetizations.
(4) The impact of selected items for the three months ended September 30, 2020 (Successor) and 2019 (Predecessor) were calculated based upon weighted average diluted shares of 16.2 million and 159.1 million, respectively, due to the net income (loss) available to common stockholders, excluding selected items. The impact of selected items for the nine months ended September 30, 2020 (Successor) and 2019 (Predecessor) were calculated based upon weighted average diluted shares of 16.2 million and 158.9 million, respectively, due to the net income (loss) available to common stockholders, excluding selected items.
BATTALION OIL CORPORATION
ADJUSTED EBITDA RECONCILIATION (Unaudited)
(In thousands)
|Successor
|Predecessor
|Successor
|Predecessor
|Three Months
|Three Months
|Nine Months
|Nine Months
|Ended
|Ended
|Ended
|Ended
|September 30, 2020
|September 30, 2019
|September 30, 2020
|September 30, 2019
|Net income (loss), as reported
|$
|(153,125
|)
|$
|(63,284
|)
|$
|(165,950
|)
|$
|(1,040,687
|)
|Impact of adjusting items:
|Interest expense
|1,964
|9,911
|5,520
|36,265
|Depletion, depreciation and accretion
|15,755
|20,512
|48,167
|90,912
|Full cost ceiling impairment
|128,336
|45,568
|188,443
|985,190
|Income tax provision (benefit)
|—
|—
|—
|(95,791
|)
|Stock-based compensation
|620
|(2,278
|)
|1,793
|(8,035
|)
|Interest income
|(273
|)
|(13
|)
|(602
|)
|(91
|)
|Reorganization items
|—
|1,758
|—
|1,758
|Restructuring
|—
|3,223
|2,580
|15,148
|(Gain) loss on sale of other assets
|—
|2
|52
|418
|(Gain) loss on sale of Water Assets
|—
|(164
|)
|—
|3,618
|Unrealized loss (gain) on derivatives contracts
|21,128
|(11,571
|)
|(24,029
|)
|45,834
|Rig termination and stacking charges and other
|210
|15,276
|5,327
|22,601
|Adjusted EBITDA(1)(2)
|$
|14,615
|$
|18,940
|$
|61,301
|$
|57,140
_______________
(1) Adjusted EBITDA is a non-GAAP measure, which is presented based on management's belief that it will enable a user of the financial information to understand the impact of these items on reported results. This financial measure is not a measure of financial performance under GAAP and should not be considered as an alternative to GAAP measures, including net income (loss). This financial measure may not be comparable to similarly named non-GAAP financial measures that other companies may use and may not be useful in comparing the performance of those companies to Battalion's performance. Amounts for periods prior to 2020 have been revised to conform to the current presentation by eliminating adjustments for gas treating fees. Management believes that conforming the presentation of this information facilitates comparisons across periods.
(2) Adjusted EBITDA for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2020 (Successor) includes approximately $6.6 million and $22.9 million, respectively, of net proceeds from hedge monetizations. Adjusted EBITDA for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2019 (Predecessor) includes approximately $0.1 million and $7.8 million, respectively, of proceeds related to hedge monetizations.
BATTALION OIL CORPORATION
ADJUSTED EBITDA RECONCILIATION (Unaudited)
(In thousands)
|Three Months
|Three Months
|Three Months
|Three Months
|Ended
|Ended
|Ended
|Ended
|September 30, 2020
|June 30. 2020
|March 31, 2020
|December 31, 2019(1)
|Net income (loss), as reported
|$
|(153,125
|)
|$
|(127,316
|)
|$
|114,491
|$
|(125,826
|)
|Impact of adjusting items:
|Interest expense
|1,964
|1,842
|1,714
|1,430
|Depletion, depreciation and accretion
|15,755
|14,382
|18,030
|19,996
|Full cost ceiling impairment
|128,336
|60,107
|—
|—
|Stock-based compensation
|620
|786
|387
|—
|Interest income
|(273
|)
|(232
|)
|(97
|)
|(128
|)
|Reorganization items, net
|—
|—
|—
|118,664
|Restructuring
|—
|2,162
|418
|1,175
|(Gain) loss on sale of other assets
|—
|52
|—
|(6
|)
|(Gain) loss on sale of Water Assets
|—
|—
|—
|(506
|)
|Unrealized loss (gain) on derivatives contracts
|21,128
|67,221
|(112,378
|)
|18,681
|Other(2)
|210
|4,211
|906
|(901
|)
|Adjusted EBITDA(3)(4)
|$
|14,615
|$
|23,215
|$
|23,471
|$
|32,579
|Adjusted LTM EBITDA(1)(3)(4)
|$
|93,880
_______________
(1) For illustrative purposes, the Company has combined the Successor and Predecessor results to derive combined results for the Adjusted LTM EBITDA ended September 30, 2020. The combination was generated by addition of comparable financial statement line items. However, because of various adjustments to the consolidated financial statements in connection with the application of fresh-start reporting, including asset valuation adjustments and liability adjustments, the results of operations for the Successor are not comparable to those of the Predecessor. The Company believes that subject to consideration of the impact of fresh-start reporting, combining the results of the Predecessor and Successor provides meaningful information about Adjusted LTM EBITDA that assists a reader in understanding the Company’s financial results for the applicable periods.
(2) Other adjustments to net income (loss), as reported include rig termination and stacking charges, prepetition reorganization costs and other non-recurring professional fees and costs.
(3) Adjusted EBITDA is a non-GAAP measure, which is presented based on management's belief that it will enable a user of the financial information to understand the impact of these items on reported results. This financial measure is not a measure of financial performance under GAAP and should not be considered as an alternative to GAAP measures, including net income (loss). This financial measure may not be comparable to similarly named non-GAAP financial measures that other companies may use and may not be useful in comparing the performance of those companies to Battalion's performance. Amounts for periods prior to 2020 have been revised to conform to the current presentation by eliminating adjustments for gas treating fees. Management believes that conforming the presentation of this information facilitates comparisons across periods.
(4) Adjusted EBITDA for the three months ended September 30, 2020, June 30, 2020, March 31, 2020, and December 31,2019 includes approximately $6.6 million of proceeds, $16.4 million of proceeds, $0.1 million of charges, and $0.9 million of proceeds, respectively, for hedge monetizations.
BATTALION OIL CORPORATION
ADJUSTED EBITDA RECONCILIATION (Unaudited)
(In thousands)
|Three Months
|Three Months
|Three Months
|Three Months
|Ended
|Ended
|Ended
|Ended
|September 30, 2019
|June 30. 2019
|March 31, 2019
|December 31, 2018
|Net income (loss), as reported
|$
|(63,284
|)
|$
|(640,844
|)
|$
|(336,559
|)
|$
|146,668
|Impact of adjusting items:
|Interest expense
|9,911
|14,382
|11,972
|12,610
|Depletion, depreciation and accretion
|20,512
|40,425
|29,975
|25,130
|Full cost ceiling impairment
|45,568
|664,383
|275,239
|—
|Income tax provision (benefit)
|—
|(50,306
|)
|(45,485
|)
|95,791
|Stock-based compensation
|(2,278
|)
|1,025
|(6,782
|)
|3,025
|Interest income
|(13
|)
|(17
|)
|(61
|)
|(117
|)
|Reorganization items, net
|1,758
|—
|—
|—
|Restructuring
|3,223
|654
|11,271
|—
|(Gain) loss on sale of other assets
|2
|—
|416
|290
|(Gain) loss on sale of Water Assets
|(164
|)
|2,897
|885
|(119,003
|)
|Unrealized loss (gain) on derivatives contracts
|(11,571
|)
|(10,764
|)
|68,169
|(161,798
|)
|Other(1)
|15,276
|3,678
|3,647
|1,827
|Adjusted EBITDA(2)(3)
|$
|18,940
|$
|25,513
|$
|12,687
|$
|4,423
|Adjusted LTM EBITDA(2)(3)
|$
|61,563
_______________
(1) Other adjustments to net income (loss), as reported include rig stacking charges, transaction costs, prepetition reorganization costs and other non-recurring costs.
(2) Adjusted EBITDA is a non-GAAP measure, which is presented based on management's belief that it will enable a user of the financial information to understand the impact of these items on reported results. This financial measure is not a measure of financial performance under GAAP and should not be considered as an alternative to GAAP measures, including net income (loss). This financial measure may not be comparable to similarly named non-GAAP financial measures that other companies may use and may not be useful in comparing the performance of those companies to Battalion's performance. Amounts for periods prior to 2020 have been revised to conform to the current presentation by eliminating adjustments for gas treating fees. Management believes that conforming the presentation of this information facilitates comparisons across periods.
(3) Adjusted EBITDA for the three months ended September 30, 2019, June 30, 2019, March 31, 2019, and December 31, 2018 includes approximately $0.1 million, $4.1 million, $3.6 million, and $4.4 million, respectively, of proceeds from hedge monetizations.