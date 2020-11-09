Arrest Made in a Homicide: 3200 Block of Hiatt Place, Northwest

Detectives from the Metropolitan Police Department’s Homicide announce an arrest has been made in a homicide that occurred on Wednesday, September 30, 2020, in the 3200 block of Hiatt Place, Northwest.

At approximately 1:14 am, members of the Third District responded to the listed location for the sound of gunshots. Upon arrival, officers located an adult male suffering from a gunshot wound. DC Fire and Emergency Medical Services responded to the scene and determined that the victim displayed no signs consistent with life. The victim remained on the scene until transported to the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner.

The decedent has been identified as 33 year-old John Pollard, of Northwest, DC.

On Monday, November 9, 2020, pursuant to a DC Superior Court arrest warrant, members of the Capital Area Regional Fugitive Task Force (CARFTF) arrested 28 year-old Randle Price, of Northwest, DC. He has been charged with First Degree Murder while Armed – Felony Murder.

This case remains under investigation.

