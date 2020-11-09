Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
Benefitfocus Announces Participation in Credit Suisse 29th Annual Virtual Healthcare Conference

/EIN News/ -- CHARLESTON, S.C., Nov. 09, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Benefitfocus, Inc. (NASDAQ: BNFT), an industry-leading benefits technology platform that simplifies benefits administration for employers, health plans and brokers, today announced Steve Swad, President and Chief Executive Officer, and Alpana Wegner, Chief Financial Officer, will present at the Credit Suisse 29th Annual Virtual Healthcare Conference on November 11, 2020 at 8:45am ET. A live audio webcast of the presentation will be available on the Benefitfocus Investor website at: https://investor.benefitfocus.com/events-presentations where a replay will also be available.

About Benefitfocus

Benefitfocus (NASDAQ: BNFT) unifies the entire U.S. benefits industry on a single technology platform to protect consumers for life. Our powerful cloud-based software, data-driven insights and thoughtfully-designed services enable employers, insurance brokers, health plans and suppliers to simplify the complexity of benefits administration and deliver health, wealth, property and lifestyle products through a world-class benefits experience. Learn more at www.benefitfocus.comLinkedIn and Twitter.

Benefitfocus, Inc.
843-981-8898
pr@benefitfocus.com

Investor Relations:
Patti Leahy
843-981-8899
ir@benefitfocus.com

