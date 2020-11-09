Governor Phil Scott Proclaims Sixth Annual National Apprenticeship Week in Vermont

Montpelier, Vt. – Governor Phil Scott and the Department of Labor today marked the sixth annual National Apprenticeship Week in Vermont with a virtual proclamation signing.

“Expanding Vermont’s workforce has been one of my top priorities since I took office because our state’s future depends on our ability to recruit and retain our workers, and help them gain the skills they need for the good jobs we have here in Vermont,” said Governor Phil Scott. “Apprenticeships are an important way for Vermonters to gain an industry-recognized credential while earning a wage for on-the-job experience. These are really valuable programs and I urge Vermonters looking for new opportunities to look into an apprenticeship.”

Administered by the Department of Labor, the Vermont Registered Apprenticeship Program brings together businesses, job seekers, students and educators to develop apprenticeship opportunities to upskill the labor force to meet the needs of employers. These apprenticeships provide career pathways for Vermonters through an “earn while you learn” model, with a guaranteed 25% wage increase over the course of the program. Currently, there are over 2,000 active apprentices in 38 occupations statewide (up from 28 in 2019). With a 90% job placement rate for apprentices, employers and other sponsors realize an average return of $1.51 for every dollar spent on registered apprenticeship.

“Apprenticeships have become increasingly popular in Vermont, and for good reason,” said Labor Commissioner Michael Harrington. “In the last year, our team has expanded the number of occupations and sectors offering registered apprenticeships, equipping Vermonters with the skills and knowledge necessary to succeed in high-growth professions while simultaneously providing employers with the skilled workforce necessary for growing Vermont’s economy.”

National Apprenticeship Week is an annual, nationwide event that highlights the benefit of apprenticeship in preparing a high-skilled workforce to meet the talent needs of employers across diverse industries. This year’s National Apprenticeship Week will be held from November 8-14.

To learn more about the Vermont Registered Apprenticeship Program and other opportunities for job seekers and employers, please visit labor.vermont.gov/apprenticeship.

Click here to view the Governor’s proclamation and click here to view the Governor’s video message.