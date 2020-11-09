Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
HF Foods Reports Third Quarter 2020 Financial Results

/EIN News/ -- CITY OF INDUSTRY, Calif., Nov. 09, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- HF Foods Group Inc. (NASDAQ: HFFG), a leading food distributor to Asian restaurants across the Southeast, Pacific and Mountain West regions of the United States, reported third quarter and pro forma financial results for the period ended September 30, 2020.

As previously announced in a press release on November 4, 2019, HF Foods merged with B&R Global Holdings (“B&R”). The pro forma results reflect the combined results of HF Foods Group and B&R as if the transaction had occurred on the first day of the prior period presented.

Third Quarter 2020 Financial Summary (which includes the B&R transaction in Q3 2020 but not Q3 2019)

  • Net revenue increased 85% to $139.9 million compared to $75.7 million in the third quarter of 2019.
  • Gross profit was $25.2 million, or 18.0% of total revenue, compared to $12.2 million, or 16.1% of total revenue, in the third quarter of 2019.
  • Net loss was $624,000, or $(0.01) per diluted share. This compares to net income of $1.3 million, or $0.06 per diluted share, in the third quarter of 2019.
  • Adjusted EBITDA was $6.0 million compared to $2.7 million in the third quarter of 2019.

Pro Forma Third Quarter 2020 Financial Summary

  • Pro forma net revenue decreased to $139.9 million from $205.1 million.
  • Pro forma gross profit was $25.2 million, or 18.0% of total revenue, compared to $32.4 million, or 15.8% of total revenue, in the third quarter of 2019.
  • Pro forma net loss was $624,000, or $(0.01) per diluted share, compared to net income of $1.5 million, or $0.03 per diluted share, in the third quarter of 2019.
  • Pro forma adjusted EBITDA was $6.0 million compared to $7.3 million in the third quarter of 2019.

“While we have faced substantial challenges since the COVID-19 pandemic began impacting the U.S. in March, our flexible organizational structure and resilient customer base have allowed us to adapt to changing circumstances, stabilize the business, and reposition our organization for long-term success,” said Zhou Min Ni, chairman and Co-CEO of HF Foods. “We operate as a market leader in a highly fragmented industry, which provides us with the unique ability to capitalize on opportunities that will be created in the wake of the current environment. While we cannot predict how COVID-19 or the response to the virus will evolve, we remain optimistic that our scale and our deep understanding of our unique customer base will allow us to return to our long-term growth path when our industry recovers to pre-COVID-19 levels.”

Liquidity & Sales Volumes
At the end of the third quarter of 2020, HF Foods had $9.2 million in cash and access to approximately $74.8 million in additional funds through its $100 million line of credit, subject to a borrowing base calculation. The strategic cost management actions undertaken in late March and April 2020 resulted in an overall increase of the available line of credit, ensured the Company could confidently navigate through an unconventional operating environment, and have positioned the company to expand operating margins as the impacts of COVID-19 on the food services industry diminish.

Since late April 2020, the Company has experienced a steady recovery of business volume as fear among consumers began to subside and pent-up demand for restaurant dining began to build. In the months of May and June, weekly sales recovered to over 50% and 60% of pre-COVID-19 levels, and that recovery trend continued into the third quarter. The Company is now experiencing relatively stable sales volumes equivalent to approximately 70% of pre-COVID-19 levels. With current sales volumes and its adjusted cost structure, the Company is generating positive operating cash flows on a weekly basis.

Peter Zhang, Co-CEO, commented, “Since the second quarter, our weekly sales volumes have steadily improved, and today, they are stable at approximately 70% of pre-COVID-19 levels. These sales volumes, combined with the decisive actions we took to reduce our operating costs, have ensured that we operate more efficiently and continue to generate weekly positive operating cash flows. Because of these internal improvements, we believe we are on stronger footing today than before the pandemic and are optimistic that we will realize even greater operational efficiencies as the effects of the pandemic slowly dissipate.”

Pro Forma Results for the Third Quarter of 2020
On a pro forma basis, revenue in the third quarter of 2020 decreased to $139.9 million compared to $205.1 million in the same period last year. The decrease in revenue was due to a decline in sales to independent restaurants as many experienced forced closures or conversion to a take-out only model in response to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Pro forma gross profit was $25.2 million (18.0% of total revenue) compared to $32.4 million (15.8% of total revenue) in the third quarter of 2019. The improvement in gross margin was primarily attributable to the Company’s strengthened purchasing power and the elimination of lower margin sales to buffet restaurants, many of which remain severely impacted by the outbreak of COVID-19.

Pro forma distribution, selling and administrative expenses for the third quarter were $25.1 million compared to $29.0 million in the same period last year. The $4.0 million decrease was mainly attributed to a corresponding $5.9 million reduction in distribution and selling costs, which was offset by a non-recurring $1.9 million increase in legal expense. Distribution, selling and administrative expenses also included a substantial straight-line amortization of $2.7 million on intangibles, including tradenames and customer relationships associated with the B&R merger transaction based on U.S. accounting GAAP rules.

Pro forma net loss for the third quarter of 2020 was $624,000, or $(0.01) per diluted share, compared to net income of $1.5 million, or $0.03 per diluted share, in the third quarter of 2019.

Adjusted EBITDA on a pro forma basis in the third quarter of 2020 was $6.0 million compared to $7.3 million in the same period last year. The decline was primarily due to reduced revenues, as described above.

About HF Foods Group Inc.
HF Foods Group Inc., headquartered in City of Industry, California, is a leading marketer and distributor of fresh produce, frozen and dry food, and non-food products to primarily Asian/Chinese restaurants and other foodservice customers throughout the Southeast, Pacific and Mountain West regions of the United States. With 14 distribution centers along the U.S. eastern and western seaboards, HF Foods aims to supply the increasing demand for Asian American restaurant cuisine. With an in-house proprietary ordering and inventory control network, more than 10,000 established customers in 21 states, and strong relations with growers and suppliers of food products in the US and China, HF Foods Group is able to offer fresh, high-quality specialty restaurant foods and supplies at economical prices to its large and growing base of customers. For more information, please visit hffoodsgroup.com.

Non-GAAP Financial Measures
Adjusted EBITDA: The Company believes that adjusted EBITDA is a useful performance measure and can be used to facilitate a comparison of the Company’s operating performance on a consistent basis from period to period and to provide for a more complete understanding of factors and trends affecting the business than GAAP measures alone can provide. Management believes that adjusted EBITDA is less susceptible to variances in actual performance resulting from depreciation, amortization and other non-cash charges and more reflective of other factors that directly affect our operating performance. Management believes that the use of these non-GAAP financial measures provides an additional tool for investors to use in evaluating ongoing operating results and trends and in comparing the Company’s financial performance with that of other companies in the same industry, many of which present similar non-GAAP financial measures to investors. The Company presents adjusted EBITDA in order to provide supplemental information that the Company considers relevant for the readers of our consolidated financial statements included elsewhere in its reports filed with the SEC, including its current Quarterly Report on Form 10Q, and such information is not meant to replace or supersede U.S. GAAP measures.

The following table sets forth of the calculation of adjusted EBITDA and reconciliation to net income (loss), the closest U.S. GAAP measure:

  For the three months ended
September 30,		   Change
  2020   2019   Amount   %
Net income (loss) $ (396,939 )     $ 1,528,671       $ (1,925,610 )     (126.0 ) %
Interest expenses 840,851       482,099       358,752       74.4   %
Income tax provision (80,910 )     607,142       (688,052 )     (113.3 ) %
Depreciation & Amortization 4,474,892       738,904       3,735,988       505.6   %
EBITDA 4,837,894       3,356,816       1,481,078       44.1   %
Change in fair value of interest rate swap contracts 20,022             20,022       100.0   %
COVID-19 bad debt reserve recovery (750,945 )           (750,945 )     100.0   %
Non-recurring (income) expenses* 1,866,415       (625,000 )     2,491,415       (398.6 ) %
Adjusted EBITDA $ 5,973,386       $ 2,731,816       $ 3,241,570       118.7   %
Percentage of revenue 4.3   %   3.6   %   0.7   %   19.4   %

Forward-Looking Statements
All statements in this news release other than statements of historical facts are forward-looking statements which contain our current expectations about our future results. We have attempted to identify any forward-looking statements by using words such as “anticipates,” “believes,” “could,” “expects,” “intends,” “may,” “should” and other similar expressions. Although we believe that the expectations reflected in all of our forward-looking statements are reasonable, we can give no assurance that such expectations will prove to be correct. Such statements are not guarantees of future performance or events and are subject to known and unknown risks and uncertainties that could cause the Company’s actual results, events or financial positions to differ materially from those included within or implied by such forward-looking statements. Such factors include, but are not limited to, unfavorable macroeconomic conditions in the United States, competition in the food service distribution industry, particularly the entry of new competitors into the Chinese/Asian restaurant market niche, increases in fuel costs or commodity prices, disruption of relationships with vendors and increases in product prices, U.S. government tariffs on products imported into the United States, particularly from China, changes in consumer eating and dining out habits, disruption of relationships with or loss of customers, our ability to execute our acquisition strategy, availability of financing to execute our acquisition strategy, control of the Company by our Chief Executive Officer and principal stockholder, failure to retain our senior management and other key personnel, our ability to attract, train and retain employees, changes in and enforcement of immigration laws, failure to comply with various federal, state and local rules and regulations regarding food safety, sanitation, transportation, minimum wage, overtime and other health and safety laws, product recalls, voluntary recalls or withdrawals if any of the products we distribute are alleged to have caused illness, been mislabeled, misbranded or adulterated or to otherwise have violated applicable government regulations, failure to protect our intellectual property rights, any cyber security incident, other technology disruption, or delay in implementing our information technology systems, statements of assumption underlying any of the foregoing, the continuing impact of the Covid-19 pandemic, and other factors disclosed under the caption “Risk Factors” in our Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2019 and other filings with the SEC. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date made. Except as required by law, we undertake no obligation to disclose any revision to these forward-looking statements.

Investor Relations Contact:
Gateway Investor Relations
Cody Slach
Tel 1-949-574-3860
HFFG@gatewayir.com


HF Foods Group Inc.
Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets
(Unaudited)

  As of
  September 30,
2020 		  December 31,
2019
ASSETS      
CURRENT ASSETS:      
Cash $ 9,180,314     $ 14,538,286  
Accounts receivable, net 24,511,153     50,027,134  
Accounts receivable - related parties, net 883,331     4,202,870  
Inventories, net 61,691,395     77,531,854  
Advances to suppliers - related parties, net 297,848     745,135  
Other current assets 4,704,736     4,374,338  
TOTAL CURRENT ASSETS 101,268,777     151,419,617  
       
Property and equipment, net 138,107,128     37,538,147  
Security deposits - related parties     591,380  
Operating lease right-of-use assets 693,982     17,155,584  
Long-term investments 2,361,888     2,296,276  
Intangible assets, net 178,520,225     186,687,950  
Goodwill 68,511,941     406,703,348  
Deferred tax assets 75,411     78,993  
Other long-term assets 349,662     372,499  
TOTAL ASSETS $ 489,889,014     $ 802,843,794  
       
CURRENT LIABILITIES:      
Bank overdraft $ 5,548,970     $ 14,952,510  
Lines of credit 25,208,939     41,268,554  
Accounts payable 33,685,243     39,689,911  
Accounts payable - related parties 2,663,255     4,521,356  
Advances from customers - related parties 6,147      
Current portion of long-term debt, net 7,736,016     2,726,981  
Current portion of obligations under finance leases 292,917     280,243  
Current portion of obligations under operating leases 264,335     4,322,503  
Accrued expenses and other liabilities 5,212,229     2,610,538  
Obligations under interest rate swap contracts 1,357,434     73,158  
TOTAL CURRENT LIABILITIES 81,975,485     110,445,754  
       
Long-term debt, net 87,372,668     18,535,016  
Promissory note payable - related party 7,000,000      
Obligations under finance leases, non-current 832,973     1,053,166  
Obligations under operating leases, non-current 429,647     12,833,081  
Deferred tax liabilities 49,144,170     52,320,045  
TOTAL LIABILITIES 226,754,943     195,187,062  
       
SHAREHOLDERS’ EQUITY:      
Preferred Stock, $0.0001 par value, 1,000,000 shares authorized , no shares issued and outstanding as of September 30, 2020 and December 31, 2019, respectively      
Common Stock, $0.0001 par value, 100,000,000 shares authorized, 53,050,211 shares issued, and 52,145,096 shares outstanding as of September 30, 2020 and December 31, 2019, respectively 5,305     5,305  
Treasury Stock, at cost, 905,115 shares as of September 30, 2020 and December 31, 2019, respectively (12,038,030 )   (12,038,030 )
Additional paid-in capital 599,617,009     599,617,009  
Retained earnings (accumulated deficit) (328,742,988 )   15,823,661  
Total shareholders’ equity attributable to HF Foods Group Inc. 258,841,296     603,407,945  
Noncontrolling interests 4,292,775     4,248,787  
TOTAL SHAREHOLDERS’ EQUITY 263,134,071     607,656,732  
TOTAL LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS’ EQUITY $ 489,889,014     $ 802,843,794  

HF Foods Group Inc.
Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations
(Unaudited)

  For the three months ended
September 30,		   For the nine months ended
September 30,
  2020   2019   2020   2019
               
Net revenue - third parties $ 137,631,565     $ 70,568,373     $ 409,375,346     $ 211,520,517    
Net revenue - related parties 2,287,377     5,130,504     10,907,028     13,697,588    
TOTAL NET REVENUE 139,918,942     75,698,877     420,282,374     225,218,105    
               
Cost of revenue - third parties 112,535,923     58,598,428     335,147,332     174,634,207    
Cost of revenue - related parties 2,220,161     4,908,301     10,384,355     13,172,741    
TOTAL COST OF REVENUE 114,756,084     63,506,729     345,531,687     187,806,948    
               
GROSS PROFIT 25,162,858     12,192,148     74,750,687     37,411,157    
               
DISTRIBUTION, SELLING AND ADMINISTRATIVE EXPENSES 25,050,419     9,969,785     79,549,580     31,428,998    
               
INCOME (LOSS) FROM OPERATIONS 112,439     2,222,363     (4,798,893 )   5,982,159    
               
Other Income (Expenses)              
Interest income 133     113,930     396     418,397    
Interest expenses (840,851 )   (482,099 )   (3,116,739 )   (1,207,217 )  
Goodwill impairment loss         (338,191,407 )      
Other income 270,452     281,619     940,832     905,149    
Change in fair value of interest rate swap contracts (20,022 )       (1,284,276 )      
Total Other Income (Expenses), net (590,288 )   (86,550 )   (341,651,194 )   116,329    
               
INCOME (LOSS) BEFORE INCOME TAX PROVISION (BENEFIT) (477,849 )   2,135,813     (346,450,087 )   6,098,488    
               
PROVISION (BENEFIT) FOR INCOME TAXES (80,910 )   607,142     (2,052,426 )   1,715,532    
               
NET INCOME (LOSS) (396,939 )   1,528,671     (344,397,661 )   4,382,956    
               
Less: net income attributable to noncontrolling interests 226,865     181,106     168,988     339,683    
               
NET INCOME (LOSS) ATTRIBUTABLE TO HF FOODS GROUP INC. $ (623,804 )   $ 1,347,565     $ (344,566,649 )   $ 4,043,273    
               
Earnings (loss) per common share - basic and diluted $ (0.01 )   $ 0.06      $ (6.61 )   $ 0.18     
               
Weighted average shares - basic and diluted 52,145,096
 		    22,258,557
 		    52,145,096
 		    22,198,290
 		   

