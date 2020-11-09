Mobivity Announces Positive GAAP Net Income for Q3 2020

/EIN News/ -- PHOENIX, Nov. 09, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Mobivity Holdings Corp. (OTCQB:MFON), maker of the award-winning Recurrency platform that increases customer engagement through mobile messaging and personalized digital offers, and drives digital transformation for restaurants, retail and personal care brands, today announced financial results for the third quarter (“Q3”) ending September 30, 2020.



Q3 2020 Highlights

Revenues increased 28% to $3.2 million compared to $2.5 million in Q3 2019.

Gross margins increased to 70% in Q3 of 2020 versus 36% during the same period last year.

Gross profit rose 150% to $2.2 million in Q3 2020 from $896,000 in Q3 2019.

Net income was $39,000, an improvement of $2.0 million to a net loss of $(1.9) million in Q3 2019.

Cash used in operations for the first nine months 2020 fell to just $500,000 compared to $3.8 million during the first nine months of 2019.



Dennis Becker, Mobivity Chairman and CEO, commented, “For the third quarter, we reached a pivotal point in our company with bottom-line net profitability, and our year-to-date revenue exceeds gross revenue generated for all of last year. Our solutions have played a critical role for our customers as they race to transform their businesses with digital solutions that meet the increasing need for low to no contact commerce and provide a quick and quantifiable return on investment. Importantly, our cash used in operations improved by nearly 90% through the first nine months of the year reflecting the operating leverage in our business model as we continue to grow and leverage the investments we have made in our award-winning technology platform.”

Becker continued, “We’re also excited to report that our partnership with a major snack and beverage brand is already yielding wins, adding new logos to our roster and significantly expanding our addressable market. We have begun promoting our Recurrency platform to their 50,000 customers, and we have trained approximately 400 sales reps on the benefits of our Recurrency platform for restaurant operators. We believe that additional growth is achievable as this partnership accelerates and are looking forward to finishing the year strong.”

Consolidated Financial Summaries

(In thousands) Three months ended September 30,

Nine months ended September 30, Q3 2020 Q3 2019 $$ % 2020 2019 $$ % Revenue $ 3,180 $ 2,482 $ 698 28 % $ 10,497 $ 7,333 $ 3,163 43 % Gross profit $ 2,237 $ 896 $ 1,341 150 % $ 6,754 $ 2,948 $ 3,806 129 % Gross margin 70 % 36 % 95 % 64 % 40 % 60 % Operating Expenses $ 2,132 $ 2,554 $ (422 ) -17 % $ 8,243 $ 8,888 $ (645 ) -7 % Income (loss) from Operations $ 105 $ (1,659 ) $ 1,764 106 % $ (1,489 ) $ (5,940 ) $ 4,451 75 % Net income (loss) $ 39 $ (1,915 ) $ 1,955 102 % $ (1,702 ) $ (6,328 ) $ 4,626 73 % Adjusted EBITDA * $ 464 $ (1,581 ) $ 2,045 129 % $ (451 ) $ (4,879 ) $ 4,428 91 % * Non-GAAP measures

Conference Call

Mobivity will host a conference call at 4:30 p.m. ET on November 9, 2020.

Date: Monday, November 9, 2020

Time: 4:30 P.M. Eastern Time (ET)

Dial in Number for U.S. Callers: 1-855-327-6837

Dial in Number for International Callers: 1-631-891-4304

Please Reference Conference ID: 10011730

The call will also be accompanied live by webcast over the Internet and accessible at

A replay will be available for two weeks starting on November 9, 2020 at approximately 7:30 P.M. ET. To access the replay, please dial 1-844-512-2921 in the U.S. and 1-412-317-6671 for international callers. The conference ID# is 10011730. The replay will also be available on the Company’s website under the investor relations section.

Mobivity Holdings Corp. Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets September 30, December 31, 2020

2019

(Unaudited) (Audited) ASSETS Current assets Cash $ 505,512 $ 273,599 Accounts receivable, net of allowance for doubtful accounts of $14,589

and $88,071, respectively 1,178,915 614,726 Contracts receivable, current 943,904 526,948 Right to use lease assets 98,027 - Other current assets 178,811 601,749 Total current assets 2,905,169 2,017,022 Goodwill 496,352 496,352 Right to use lease assets 18,083 260,645 Intangible assets, net 1,448,967 1,762,211 Contracts receivable, long term 1,651,832 1,260,371 Other assets 54,418 67,787 TOTAL ASSETS $ 6,574,821 $ 5,864,388 LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' DEFICIT Current liabilities Accounts payable $ 3,544,692 $ 3,256,888 Accrued interest 182,258 35,292 Accrued and deferred personnel compensation 274,647 244,953 Deferred revenue and customer deposits 639,876 440,309 Related party notes payable 80,000 140,700 Notes payable, net - current maturities 564,021 540,576 Operating lease liability 126,318 258,343 Other current liabilities 525,945 308,465 Total current liabilities 5,937,757 5,225,526 Non-current liabilities Related party notes payable, net - long term 1,200,000 1,000,000 Notes payable, net - long term 1,118,040 567,529 Operating lease liability 23,075 45,460 Other long term liabilities 970,123 740,218 Total non-current liabilities 3,311,238 2,353,207 Total liabilities 9,248,995 7,578,733 Commitments and Contingencies Stockholders' deficit Common stock, $0.001 par value; 100,000,000 shares authorized;

51,615,469 and 51,380,969, shares issued and outstanding 51,631 51,381 Equity payable 100,862 100,862 Additional paid-in capital 95,532,402 94,781,738 Accumulated other comprehensive income (292 ) 8,780 Accumulated deficit (98,358,777 ) (96,657,106 ) Total stockholders' equity (2,674,174 ) (1,714,345 ) TOTAL LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' DEFICIT $ 6,574,821 $ 5,864,388





Mobivity Holdings Corp. Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations and Comprehensive Income (Loss) Three Months Ended Nine Months Ended September 30,

(unaudited) September 30,

(unaudited) 2020 2019 2020 2019 Revenues Revenues $ 3,180,173 $ 2,481,986 $ 10,496,827 $ 7,333,407 Cost of revenues 943,292 1,586,411 3,742,615 4,385,106 Gross profit 2,236,881 895,575 6,754,212 2,948,301 Operating expenses General and administrative 889,032 1,381,361 3,138,744 4,101,340 Sales and marketing 445,273 636,757 1,748,892 2,025,055 Engineering, research, and development 621,442 380,539 2,820,525 2,298,405 Depreciation and amortization 176,127 155,598 534,972 463,086 Total operating expenses 2,131,874 2,554,255 8,243,133 8,887,886 Income (loss) from operations 105,007 (1,658,680 ) (1,488,921 ) (5,939,585 ) Other income/(expense) Interest income 309 26,636 1,220 26,654 Interest expense (62,621 ) (57,569 ) (207,899 ) (188,451 ) Loss on conversion of debt - (232,462 ) - (232,462 ) Impairment of intangible asset (3,481 ) - (3,481 ) - Loss on disposal of fixed assets - - (3,935 ) - Foreign currency (loss) gain 247 6,642 1,345 5,740 Total other income/(expense) (65,546 ) (256,753 ) (212,750 ) (388,519 ) Income (loss) before income taxes 39,461 (1,915,433 ) (1,701,671 ) (6,328,104 ) Income tax expense - - - - Net Income (loss) 39,461 (1,915,433 ) (1,701,671 ) (6,328,104 ) Other comprehensive income (loss), net of income tax Foreign currency translation adjustments 30,145 35,252 (9,072 ) 12,939 Comprehensive income (loss) $ 69,606 $ (1,880,181 ) $ (1,710,743 ) $ (6,315,165 ) Net income (loss) per share: Basic $ - $ (0.04 ) $ (0.03 ) $ (0.14 ) Diluted $ - $ (0.04 ) $ (0.03 ) $ (0.14 ) Weighted average number of shares: Basic 51,617,612 47,488,574 51,555,837 46,500,353 Diluted 61,106,633 47,488,574 51,555,837 46,500,353 Reconciliation of net (loss) to adjusted EBITDA Net (loss) 39,461 (1,915,433 ) (1,701,671 ) (6,328,104 ) Stock based compensation 186,457 147,749 509,214 824,303 Depreciation and amortization 176,127 155,598 534,972 463,086 Interest expense, net 62,312 30,933 206,679 161,797 Adjusted EBITDA $ 464,357 $ (1,581,153 ) $ (450,806 ) $ (4,878,918 )

Non-GAAP Measurements

This press release includes certain financial information which constitutes "non-GAAP financial measures" as defined by the SEC. A full reconciliation of the non-GAAP measures to GAAP can be found in the tables of today's press release. Non-GAAP adjusted net income is supplemental to results presented under accounting principles generally accepted in the United States of America ("GAAP") and may not be comparable to similarly titled measures presented by other companies. These non-GAAP measures are used by management to facilitate period-to-period comparisons and analysis of Mobivity's operating performance and liquidity. Management believes these non-GAAP measures are useful to investors in trending, analyzing and benchmarking the performance and value of Mobivity's business. These non-GAAP measures should be considered in addition to, but not as a substitute for, other similar measures reported in accordance with GAAP.

About Mobivity

Brick and mortar stores struggle to manage customer connections in a digital world. Mobivity provides a platform to connect national restaurants, retailers, personal care brands, and their partners with customers to increase retention, visits, and spend. Mobivity’s Recurrency platform increases customer engagement and frequency by capturing detailed POS transaction data, analyzing customer habits, and motivating customers and employees through data-driven messaging applications and rewards. For more information about Mobivity, visit mobivity.com or call (877) 282-7660.

Forward Looking Statement

This press release contains forward-looking statements concerning Mobivity Holdings Corp. within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. Those forward-looking statements include statements regarding the benefits of recent additions to the Company’s management team; the Company’s expectations for the growth of the Company's operations and revenue; and the advantages and growth prospects of the mobile marketing industry. Such statements are subject to certain risks and uncertainties, and actual circumstances, events or results may differ materially from those projected in such forward-looking statements. Factors that could cause or contribute to differences include, but are not limited to, our ability to successfully integrate our recent additions to management; our ability to develop the sales force required to achieve our development and revenue goals; our ability to raise additional working capital as and when needed; changes in the laws and regulations affecting the mobile marketing industry and those other risks set forth in Mobivity Holdings Corp.'s annual report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2019 filed with the SEC on March 30, 2020 and subsequently filed quarterly reports on Form 10-Q. Mobivity Holdings Corp. cautions readers not to place undue reliance on any forward-looking statements. Mobivity Holdings Corp. does not undertake, and specifically disclaims any obligation to update or revise such statements to reflect new circumstances or unanticipated events as they occur.

Investor Relations Contact:

Lynn Tiscareno • Chief Financial Officer, Mobivity

(877) 282-7660

Brett Maas • Managing Partner, Hayden IR

brett@haydenir.com • (646) 536-7331