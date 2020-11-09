Fertility Startup’s New Virtual Workshop Invites People to Find Out ‘Is Egg Freezing Right For Me?’

Is Egg Freezing Right For Me? The Workshop is available online 24/7 to give people the information they need to make a clear, calm, confident decision around whether or not to freeze their eggs. (Photo: ELANZA Wellness)

ELANZA Wellness Teams Up with Fertility Experts to Launch Decision Tool for Egg Freezing

SAN FRANCISCO, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, November 9, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- ELANZA Wellness introduces the first interactive decision-making tool for egg freezing. The doctor-approved virtual workshop brings clarity to people faced with difficult decisions on how to preserve their fertility during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Featuring top fertility doctors and real women’s stories – with a cameo appearance from New York Times-featured patient advocate Valerie Landis – the 1-hour interactive workshop is titled Is Egg Freezing Right For Me and tackles a modern day dilemma: It’s not the right time for me to start a family, but in the future when the time is right, will I run into fertility troubles?

The workshop presents essential medical facts through a real world, practical lens. It gives an unbiased look at options, infuses humanity into the hard science and breaks down the decision to make it easier to answer the question: #Iseggfreezingrightforme?

“I was sitting on the fence with egg freezing and this workshop helped me make my decision,” said one woman who took the virtual workshop. “It was a relief to spend some time getting trustworthy information - I really enjoyed it!”

Is Egg Freezing Right For Me? takes you through questions like ‘am I the right age to freeze my eggs?’; ‘what are the advantages?’ and ‘is it worth the cost?’; as well as featuring an Egg Freezing Calculator to help you discover how many eggs you should freeze and how many cycles that might require. Should you or shouldn’t you -- this is a highly personal question that can only be answered by you, but this workshop is a credible and reliable place to start gathering inputs.

“A big decision like this isn’t something people should have to face on their own,” said Brittany Hawkins, co-founder of ELANZA Wellness. “We saw a virtual workshop as the perfect platform to help people on their journey to making a decision. The workshop is interactive, private and convenient, as you participate at home at a time that suits you. When we asked selected clinics to partner in distributing the workshop to their patients, they immediately saw the value and came on board. We couldn’t be more excited to help people around the world start to figure out their future fertility with this clear, unbiased decision tool.”

Read more about Is Egg Freezing Right For Me? The Workshop here.

#Iseggfreezingrightforme

ELANZA Wellness is inviting people to “ask the question” if they are not yet ready to start a family, in the knowledge that at least 10 percent of American women aged 15-44 will face fertility issues. Select collaborating clinics are offering the workshop to their patients, in addition to people purchasing directly through the ELANZA Wellness website.

About ELANZA Wellness

ELANZA Wellness is a reproductive healthtech company on a mission to revolutionize reproductive healthcare. For research and insights beyond Is Egg Freezing Right For Me? The Workshop, people can also read the book Everything Egg Freezing: The Step-by-Step Guide to Doing it Right (available on Amazon). By combining technology with high touch care, ELANZA works with patients and clinics to help reduce the gender data gap, reduce the psychological burden of fertility treatment, and increase the success rates for people worldwide. Learn more about ELANZA Wellness at www.elanzawellness.com and on Twitter, Instagram and LinkedIn.

