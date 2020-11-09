Lifestyle Habits After Liposuction: Yily De Los Santos Plastic Surgeon's Advice
Looking Good After Lipo: A How-To Guide From Yily De Los Santos Plastic SurgeonMIAMI, FL, UNITED STATES, November 9, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- If you're having a liposuction procedure done, you know that you want to maintain your results forever - not just for a month or two after you go through surgery. Check out these tips from Yily De Los Santos Plastic Surgeon on how to get your results to stick around long term.
First, understand that you'll need to incorporate exercise into your daily life. Yily De Los Santos Plastic Surgeon recommends that you avoid strenuous exercise in the weeks following your procedure, instead opting for walks or other light forms of exercise approved by your doctor. Not only will exercising help you maintain your results, but it will also help prevent blood clots from forming after surgery, according to Yily De Los Santos Plastic Surgeon.
You'll also need to attack the issues that caused you to gain unwanted fat in the first place. Yily De Los Santos Plastic Surgeon recommends talking with your doctor and/ or a therapist to get to the root of the issues that caused you to gain unwanted weight. By doing so, you're setting yourself up for long term success when it comes to keeping weight off for good. Yily De Los Santos Plastic Surgeon says that many people believe they can simply use willpower to keep the weight off, but this often isn't the case. Instead, it's important to work with a professional who understands exercise and nutrition to get to the bottom of any issues that are holding you back from being your happiest, healthiest self.
Of course, what you eat is the most important factor in maintaining your fat loss after liposuction, according to Yily De Los Santos Plastic Surgeon. If you're not sure how to create a sustainable, healthy nutrition plan for your needs, work with your doctor or a nutritionist to learn more about what types of foods (and what amounts of foods) will help you to maintain your weight loss.
Yily De Los Santos Plastic Surgeon says that if you're considering the lifestyle changes you'll need to make after liposuction in order to keep the weight off before you schedule a procedure, you're on the right track. Yily De Los Santos Plastic Surgeon says that people who do their research ahead of time are often well aware that while liposuction can jump-start weight loss, behavioral change over time is what creates lasting results.
