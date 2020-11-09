Hoyer Statement on the United States Surpassing 10 Million Confirmed Coronavirus Cases

“America has now reached a tragic milestone, with 10 million recorded cases of COVID-19. We now have lost more than 230,000 of our fellow Americans to this disease. Those numbers represent a stark failure by the Trump Administration to get this pandemic under control early, as many other nations were able to do, and follow the advice of scientists and public health experts. Instead, President Trump insisted it would disappear on its own, mocked those who wore masks, and suggested wildly dangerous and unscientific treatments. Every new infection will add to the terrible legacy of his Administration, which will surely be remembered for its weakness in the face of this challenge and its unwillingness to take measures to protect Americans.

“I am encouraged that President-elect Biden has convened a task force of respected doctors, scientists, and public health experts to advise him on implementing his plan to get COVID-19 under control. This should have been the response from the beginning.

“Today's milestone, and the trend of more cases, hospitalizations, and deaths, make it clear that Congress cannot wait until January to take action on COVID-19 relief legislation. Tens of thousands of lives are on the line, as well as the economic well-being of millions who are still waiting to get back to work. The Republican-led Senate must get serious about reaching an agreement with the House. I strongly urge Leader McConnell to stop the unnecessary and deadly delay. We must enact legislation to help Americans get through this crisis and begin to rebuild our economy.”