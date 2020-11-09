Hoyer Statement on President Trump Firing Secretary of Defense Mark Esper

"Even as a lame-duck president, Donald Trump continues to put our country in danger. His dismissal of the Secretary of Defense is nothing less than a temper tantrum by someone upset at being rejected by the majority of voters in this country. However, the removal of Secretary Esper presents real threats to our national security, as it comes in the middle of a presidential transition - already a moment when our adversaries are seeking to exploit any weakness and take advantage of any divisions or distractions for our government and military. "Our country deserves better, and our military deserves better. It is the duty of the commander-in-chief to put the security of our nation first. Donald Trump, once again, has failed to do that. I pray that the consequences of his actions in this case are minimal. I am confident that when President-elect Biden announces his national security team, his choices will reassure our military and our allies - and put our adversaries on notice - that America is ready to meet any threat."