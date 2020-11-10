VISTA ALEGRE AND BORDALLO PHINHEIRO UNVEIL "CLOUDY BUTTERFLIES" BY CLAUDIA SCHIFFER
The global fashion icon creates glass and ceramic pieces for the Portuguese Brands, on sale now!
Above all, it is an honor to collaborate with a world-renowned fashion icon like Claudia Schiffer, who assimilates our brands into her daily life, making them her own”NEW YORK, NEW YORK, USA, November 10, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Vista Alegre and Bordallo Pinheiro launch new pieces designed by Claudia Schiffer for the centenary Portuguese brands. Claudia Schiffer, who in addition to fashion is also passionate about design, established last year a partnership with Vista Alegre and Bordallo Pinheiro that led to the creation of her own pieces, which launched first at Maison & Objet in Paris, one of the world’s leading trade fairs in the interiors and lifestyle sector.
Cloudy Butterflies is the collection name for both of the collaborations designed by Claudia Schiffer, composed of three pieces in art glass, with the brand Vista Alegre – one centre table vase, one high vase and one low vase - and eleven Bordallo Pinheiro pieces – one giant wall piece, two further wall pieces in smaller dimensions, a vide-poche, one cake plate, two vases, one box, one fruit bowl and two salad bowls, decorated with butterflies in several colours. The art glass pieces from Vista Alegre and the Bordallo Pinheiro oversized pieces will be produced bespoke for each customer, available on demand in stores and online. Both collections require a high level of technical execution and a lengthy handmade process.
The vases in particular are produced using the complex “incalmo” technique, frequently used in the Middle Ages. Demonstrating the mastery of the brand’s glassmakers, these pieces, in addition to being blown and handled without a mold, present the added difficulty of hot-melting the various colours horizontally without mixing them. An avid art collector with a self-confessed love for design, Claudia Schiffer has long been a great fan of the brand. “I was given my first Bordallo Pinheiro piece years ago by my Portuguese friends Carlos and Filipa, who for my birthday gifted me the cheese platter with grey mice sitting on it. I’ve since collected nearly everything Bordallo have made and decided to confess my love and ask them to bring my ideas to life. The collaboration with Vista Alegre then followed on naturally from this.”
The inspiration for the creation of Cloudy Butterflies, the designer adds derives originally from her upbringing. “Growing up near the Rhein, Germany, surrounded by the countryside, I often drew inspiration from nature, such as butterflies and clouds. With this in mind when I developed the vases for Vista Alegre, I chose naturalistic colours that really explored that sense of bringing nature into the home. For the ceramic pieces, I opted for a more detailed and decorative design in the figurative style of Bordallo Pinheiro”.
For Nuno Barra, managing director of Vista Alegre and Bordallo Pinheiro, “the partnership established with Claudia Schiffer is an important contribution to the international expansion of the two Portuguese brands as global references in creativity and lifestyle. Above all, it is an honor to collaborate with a world-renowned fashion icon like Claudia Schiffer, who assimilates our brands into her daily life, making them her own”. The managing director adds: “Vista Alegre and Bordallo Pinheiro have been developing a unique work in innovation, design and art over the last decade, reaching the highest level of the sector in a global context.
This partnership with Claudia Schiffer strengthens the positioning of excellence of the brands and leverages its continuous international growth, alongside longstanding collaborations with other major brands such as Christian Lacroix Maison and Oscar de la Renta, among others”. In its 2020-2021 edition, the prestigious German Design Awards awarded a Special Mention to the art glass vases of Cloudy Butterflies.
ABOUT CLAUDIA SCHIFFER
Born in Rheinberg, Germany in 1970, Claudia is one of the original and most in-demand Supermodels of all time. She’s been featured on the cover of over 1000 globally renowned titles and has been muse to a myriad of designers, in a career that spans more than 30 years. She has also been the subject of the most renowned photography of our time and taken some of the most cutting-edge fashion down the catwalk. (She is the current face of the Chanel J12 campaign, and new projects for 2021 include her role as Curator of an exhibition on 90s photography with Kunstpalast Düsseldorf that opens on March 4th 2021.)
ABOUT VISTA ALEGRE
The Vista Alegre porcelain factory was founded in 1824, in Ílhavo, Aveiro district. Throughout its history, the brand has always been closely associated with Portuguese history and cultural life, and has acquired a unique international reputation. In 2001, the Vista Alegre Group (porcelain, earthenware and stoneware) merged with the Atlantis Group (high-quality, handmade crystal and glass), giving rise to one of the largest tableware and giftware groups in Europe: Vista Alegre Atlantis. In 2009, the Vista Alegre Atlantis Group became part of the Visabeira Group’s portfolio of brands, after the public offering successfully launched on the shares of Vista Alegre Atlantis.
Today Vista Alegre is an important reference in Design and have been receiving several international design and innovation awards every year, awarded by the most prestigious organizations. In 2019, the brand received 39 awards in Germany, United States, Italy, among others, which highlight the German Design Awards, LIT (Light in Theory), Good Design Chicago, Innovative Interiors, European product Design Awards, IF, German Innovation Awards, Architecture Masterprize, German brand awards, among many others.
In 2020, the brand has so far received 11 awards, including the German Design Awards and the IDA (International Design Awards) in Los Angeles.
Big names in contemporary design, painting, sculpture, architecture, literature and other art forms have lent their talent to many of the brand’s creations. Siza Vieira, Joana Vasconcelos, Patrick Norguet, Ross Lovegrove, Marcel Wanders, Jaime Hayon, Malangatana, Sempé, Karim Rashid, Brunno Jahara, Carsten Gollnick, Sam Baron, the French brand Christian Lacroix and the Oscar de la Renta badge are some of the artists and designers who joined Vista Alegre and more recently, Claudia Schiffer.
