DHHL NEWS RELEASE: Final EA for Hanapēpē Homestead Community Published

Newsroom Posted on Nov 9, 2020 in Latest News

(Hanapēpē, Kauaʻi) – The Department of Hawaiian Home Lands (DHHL) has published its final Environmental Assessment (EA) with a Finding of No Significant Impact (FONSI) for the proposed Hanapēpē Homestead Community in the Waimea district of Kauaʻi.

A review of the significant criteria outlined in HRS Chapter 343 and HAR Section 11-200.1- 13 on the development of the Hanapēpē Homestead Community has been determined to not result in significant adverse effects on the natural or human environment.

The Hawaiian Homes Commission (HHC) evaluated the final EA and issued a FONSI determination at its October 2020 HHC meeting. The final EA and FONSI were published in the Office of Environmental Quality Control’s (OEQC) November 8 Environmental Notice.

DHHL identified the Hanapēpē Homestead Community in the 2004 Kauaʻi Island Plan as one of three priority areas for new Residential and Agricultural homestead development. The homestead community, which currently consists of a 47-lot residential subdivision known as Phase 1, is envisioned to be the Department’s largest residential and agricultural community on the west side of Kauaʻi.

Senate President Ron Kouchi and the 2018 State Legislature allocated $1,000,000 to the Department specifically for the planning of the Hanapēpē Homestead Community and engineering design work for Phase 2, which is expected to consist of up to 75 Residential homestead lots and the expansion of existing homestead lots along Moi Road.

Upon project completion, the Hanapēpē Homestead Community is proposed to offer 440 new Residential homestead lots and up to 111 new Subsistence Agricultural homestead lots, based on Waiting List preference and estimated development costs. Land use for commercial and community purposes, as well as Special District and Conservation lands, are also included in the master plan.

Beneficiary consultation will continue throughout the project’s development to identify and refine Community Use, Special District lands, and Commercial Use areas.

To learn more about the proposed Hanapēpē Homestead Community and to view the final EA, visit dhhl.hawaii.gov/po/kauai.

A final EA and FONSI for the Puʻunani Subdivision on Maui were also published in OEQC’s November 8 Environmental Notice.

About the Department of Hawaiian Home Lands: The Department of Hawaiian Home Lands carries out Prince Jonah Kūhiō Kalanianaʻole’s vision of rehabilitating native Hawaiians by returning them to the land. Established by U.S. Congress in 1921, with the passage of the Hawaiian Homes Commission Act, the Hawaiian homesteading program run by DHHL includes management of over 200,000 acres of land statewide with the specific purpose of developing and delivering homesteading.

