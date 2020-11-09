Health Made Simple: Linden Botanicals Now Sells the World’s Healthiest Extracts in 100g Sizes
The new healthy product line is sold in beautiful, artist-designed boxes and comes in smaller 100g sizes.
Our customers asked for their favorite healthy extracts in a smaller size, and we loved the idea. Our colorful, ecofriendly product packaging makes it easy to distinguish among the 12 options.”DENVER, CO, UNITED STATES, November 9, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Linden Botanicals has just released its new Health Made Simple line of 100g healthy extracts. The 12 boxed extracts provide science-based immune support, stress relief, energy support, memory support, mood support, kidney support, joint support, digestive support, inflammation support, hormonal balance support, and detox/cleanse support.
Products in the Health Made Simple line include the following:
• AHHH Stress Relief Support contains Ocimum sanctum (Tulsi, Holy Basil), which may moderate cortisol to protect body systems during stressful times.
• ACHOO Immune Support contains Phyllanthus niruri, whose 100+ bioactive compounds may help defeat bacteria and viruses.
• SAVVY Brain Health Support contains Vaccinium uliginosum (Bilberry), which may support focus and learning and help aging neurons communicate again.
• OOMPH Energy Support contains Cistanche tubulosa, which may improve energy, lower fatigue, and improve sexual health.
• ACK Joint Health Support contains Terminalia chebula (Haritaki), which supports overall joint health and may reduce joint stiffness and pain.
“Our customers asked for their favorite healthy extracts in a smaller size, and we loved the idea,” says Linden Botanicals owner Michael Van der Linden. “We also decided to have a little fun with it. Our colorful, ecofriendly product packaging makes it easy to distinguish among the 12 options.”
Additional Health Made Simple products include the following:
• OM Mood Support contains Polygala tenuifolia, which may ease anxiety, improve sleep quality, and heighten creative thinking.
• HURRAH Hormonal Balance Support contains Semen cuscutae, which supports immune system health, sexual and reproductive health, and hormonal balance.
• GURGLE Digestive Support contains Terminalia chebula (Haritaki), which supports digestive health, intestinal motility, and toxin elimination in the gut.
• AHA Memory Support contains Bacopa monnieri (Brahmi), which is used to rejuvenate the mind, support meditation, and increase mental clarity.
• YIP-PEE Kidney Health Support contains Chanca Piedra, which may help smooth, shrink, and ease elimination of kidney stones.
• YOWZA Anti-Inflammation Support contains Paeonia lactiflora (White Peony Root), which is prized for the restorative anti-inflammation support it provides.
• SWISH Detox/Cleanse Support, which supports the liver and renal systems and acts as a diuretic to help eliminate body fluids filtered by the kidneys.
“Science matters,” Van der Linden says. “We encourage our customers to learn everything they can about how to optimize their health by visiting our Health Tips page and FAQ pages.”
About Linden Botanicals: We sell the world’s healthiest teas and extracts. Visit www.LindenBotanicals.com to learn about these teas and extracts, get hundreds of valuable health tips and resources, and download a free Lessons from the Darkness e-book.
