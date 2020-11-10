2020 Kitchen Designer of the Year Awarded to Tanna By Design
TANNA BY DESIGN was announced as the National Kitchen Designer of the Year at the 10th Annual Interior Design Society’s Gala for kitchen designs $50k & below.YAKIMA, WASHINGTON, UNITED STATES, November 9, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- TANNA BY DESIGN was announced at the 2020 National Kitchen Designer of the Year recipient at the 10th Annual Interior Design Society’s Virtual Gala for kitchen designs $50,000 & below.
Owner of TANNA BY DESIGN, Tanna Edler, was thrilled to be presented with the award by restaurateur, television personality, and author, Lisa Vanderpump.
Lending itself to Modern Farmhouse with a nod to the Pacific Northwest, Tanna’s style incorporates contemporary elements with welcoming vibes that are as inviting as they are beautiful.
Her showcase Modern Farmhouse kitchen is open concept and features an oversized island and plenty of food storage. Perfectly reflecting the style of the client, the space takes both rustic and modern elements to create a place of function and style.
In her 10 years of kitchen design, TANNA BY DESIGN has been featured in GRAY Magazine, Furniture Lighting & Decor, North Sound Life Magazine, and Yakima Magazine.
Although TANNA BY DESIGN is located in Washington state, Virtual Design services are offered nationwide.
