Governor Northam Allocates $60 Million in CARES Act Funding for Municipal Utility Relief

Total of $120 million will provide payment support for customers impacted by COVID-19 pandemic

RICHMOND—Governor Ralph Northam today announced a new allocation of $60 million in funding from the federal Coronavirus Aid, Recovery, and Economic Security (CARES) Act to support municipal utility relief efforts during the COVID-19 pandemic. Combined with the Governor’s proposed budget amendment to provide $60 million for jurisdictional utilities, the Commonwealth is directing a total of $120 million for residential and non-residential utility customers impacted by the ongoing public health crisis.

“These are challenging times for Virginia families and businesses, and we remain committed to helping them keep the electricity on and the water running,” said Governor Northam. “This program will provide critical financial relief to those struggling to pay their utility bills and ensure that Virginians can remain safely in their homes with access to basic utilities as we continue our fight against COVID-19.”

The $60 million municipal utility relief program will be administered by the Department of Housing and Community Development and the Department of Accounts. The program will allow counties and cities to apply to set-up smaller, locally administered relief programs, which will support customers’ bill payments and assist with outstanding debt. On November 5, Governor Northam proposed an amendment to the biennial budget that would match the $60 million in CARES Act funding for municipal utilities with $60 million for jurisdictional utilities, which are utilities overseen by the State Corporation Commission.

“The pandemic has placed a tremendous burden on Virginians, and I applaud the Governor for recognizing the importance of utility relief,” said Secretary of Commerce and Trade Brian Ball. “Families can sleep easier at night knowing their lights will remain on and their water running—and our Commonwealth will be safer as a result.”

The program application and eligibility criteria for counties and cities and their municipal utilities will be available in the coming weeks. For more information about the program, visit dhcd.virginia.gov/utilityrelief.