REVEL Mt. Charleston Marathon Traffic Restrictions Nov. 13-14 in Clark County

LAS VEGAS, NEV. – The Nevada Department of Transportation (NDOT) announces there will be a pilot car operation in both directions along Kyle Canyon Road (State Route 157) from the Mount Charleston Lodge at 5375 Kyle Canyon Road to the Spring Mountain Visitors Gateway, 2525 Kyle Canyon Road, in northwest Las Vegas from 5:00 a.m. until 3 p.m. daily, November 13-14, due to the annual REVEL Mt. Charleston Marathon and Half Marathon.

Additionally, southbound Oso Blanca Road will be closed from Kyle Canyon Road to Tee Pee Lane during the same time frames. (Northbound Oso Blanca Road will remain open. Motorists should follow the signed detour route). About 262 participants are expected for the full marathon with an additional 44 runners for the half marathon. Runners will be released in waves of 50 or less due to COVID-19 pandemic concerns. Motorists can expect up to 20 minutes or less travel delays. For a complete marathon course, go to: www.runrevel.com/rmc/course

Motorists should use caution while travelling through the work zone, heed construction signage, and take alternate detour routes, if possible. NDOT works with Waze to inform the public about planned highway restrictions, but unscheduled changes, closures and restrictions are possible due to weather or other factors. For the latest state highway conditions, visit nvroads.com or call 511 before driving.