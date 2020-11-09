Early Childhood Coach Training | Nebraska Department of Education

Coaching is an interactive process based on a collaborative relationship. It is intentionally designed to promote sustainable growth in the attitudes, skills and knowledge to effectively implement best practices for the optimal development of young children and their families. Through observation, discussion, and reflection the coach promotes the other person’s ability to grow toward identified goals. EC Coaches support early childhood professionals in the implementation of quality early childhood practice.

Guiding principles: The Program Level coach will have an understanding and ability to put into practice and advocate for the following guiding principles in their work.

The use of:

Maintaining confidentiality

Culturally and linguistically responsive practice

Natural learning environment

Learner focused approach

Functional and meaningful activities/supports

Collaborative goal setting

Systems perspective with recognition that change occurs over time and coaches facilitate and anticipate change

For whom is Early Childhood Coach Training intended

Completing the application and first attending Early Childhood Coach training is required to contract for Pyramid Coach or Step Up To Quality coaching initiatives across the State of Nebraska. Although attending the EC Coach training doesn’t imply coaching opportunities with Pyramid or Step Up to Quality.

For those wishing to pursue a contract through NDE or other agencies; in order to provide quality early childhood coaching supports across varied early childhood settings.

How to apply:

Download and complete the Early Childhood Coach Application

Nebraska Early Childhood Coaching Initiatives

The Nebraska Early Childhood Coaching Initiatives document provides an overview of various coaching initiatives across the state. The intent of the document is to increase awareness of coaching initiatives and support collaboration to improve the outcomes of children, families and providers who are participating.