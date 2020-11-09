DVCShop.Com Gives Over 1000 Masks To Customers At Disney World

A young Disney fan sports his DVC Shop protective mask

A DVC resale broker & rental company has given 1000 face masks to customers staying at Walt Disney World Resorts. Handmade masks were gifted as a “Thank You.”

DAVENPORT, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES, November 9, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- DVC Shop, a licensed resale broker who specializes in Disney Vacation Club timeshare resale and rentals, has recently handed out over 1000 protective face masks to customers staying at Disney World in Orlando, Florida. The masks were hand delivered by Real Estate Broker Bee Thaxton and Real Estate Sales Associate Alex Lopez.

Several weeks ago, DVCShop.com special ordered DVC Shop-themed masks to offer to customers who were visiting the Disney World Parks and Resorts. The brightly colored masks were handmade with double-layering to provide adequate protection against the spread of COVID-19. Disney World has had a mask mandate at all parks and resorts when they reopened this July. All guests two and older must wear face masks while in public areas at the world-renowned resort.

DVCShop.com offered these masks to customers staying at DVC Resorts at Disney World as both a way to say “Thank You” and also to encourage safe travel to Disney World. As the COVID-19 pandemic continues to spread throughout the USA and the rest of the world, following Disney’s recommended safety measures is essential to curbing the spread of the virus at the parks and resorts.

Bee Thaxton, principal broker for DVC Shop was quoted saying, “During this difficult time we wanted to thank our loyal customers for trusting us with their Disney Vacations. We were happy to offer these fun masks to those who decided to visit and stay at one of the 11 DVC Resorts at Disney World. Plus, we love seeing our customers enjoying the parks with a bit of DVC Shop flare!”

About DVC Shop

