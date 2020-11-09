Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
Children's Book About Diversity & Inclusion "Apple in the Woods" Kickstarter Campaign

Isabella Media Inc. Partners with Tina M. Fournier to Publish Magical & Fun Story About Diversity & Inclusion

OTTAWA, ONTARIO, CANADA, November 9, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE

A Message of inclusion and diversity that will help the child reader in this day and age learn that it is OK that you are different in a fun and magical way.

The story “Apple in the Woods”, is a children’s fictional picture book about a Miniature Schnauzer dog named Apple, who loves to play in the woods. The woods are magical and as the day progresses, “Apple” makes some new friends, visits a pond, and helps look with her new friends for a missing animated bush that talks. Apple’s new friends are comprised of a bush and his brother, a cat, a fairy, and an elf that do not look the same as everyone else. Apple has one ear that stands straight up and one that is flopped down, she has one eye larger than the other and one of the fairies only has one wing and is afraid to go outside because she is worried of what others in the magical forest will think of her.

My name is Tina M. Fournier. I've partnered with Isabella Media which has made many illustrated children's books so the risks in this campaign are very minimal since I have their backing. I want to deliver this message through a wonderful children's book that opens the eyes of children that read it to be inclusive of all their diverse friends, new and old.
I've been writing stories for my own children for more than 20 years. Now that my children are all grown up, it's a perfect opportunity to share these stores with other children and their families.

The Kickstarter Campaign;
In exchange for pledging, backers can gain access to a variety of rewards including:
A T-Shirt for $20.00 USD
A Limited Edition Signed Copy for $25.00 USD
A Limited Edition Signed Copy of the book plus a puzzle made from an illustration from the book for $50.00 USD
Pre-order 4 Books with a 30 minute Author Zoom call $80.00
Pre-order a 5 Book Bundle with 30 minute Zoom reading & Q & A's with Author
Plus all pledges are entered into a weekly draw.
Prizes include; puzzles, crayons, colouring pages, board games, pens, markers, book marks and journals

Book Release Date: Spring 2021

For more information, please visit the Kickstarter page here or contact me at the below.

You can also visit my website at; www.tinamfournier.com

Tina M. Fournier
Author
+1 613-795-8557
tinafournier68@gmail.com

